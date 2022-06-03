© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EcoHeroes
EcoHeroes

We don’t have to “fix” the Earth, we have to fix ourselves

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT

Environmental and indigenous rights activist Chief Sky Horse of the Santa Rosa Creek Muskogee Tribe discusses the environmentally harmonious usage of the Muskogee land in the Santa Rosa area and the wildlife that thrives within it. Chief Sky Horse also touches on the worldview and cosmology of the Creek people that connects them in a direct relationship to the Earth. Lastly, he covers traditional Muskogee practices such as herbal medicine, storytelling through nature, and the use of dance in Creek ceremonies.

EcoHeroes
Sarah Jane Brock
See stories by Sarah Jane Brock