We don’t have to “fix” the Earth, we have to fix ourselves
Published June 3, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT
Environmental and indigenous rights activist Chief Sky Horse of the Santa Rosa Creek Muskogee Tribe discusses the environmentally harmonious usage of the Muskogee land in the Santa Rosa area and the wildlife that thrives within it. Chief Sky Horse also touches on the worldview and cosmology of the Creek people that connects them in a direct relationship to the Earth. Lastly, he covers traditional Muskogee practices such as herbal medicine, storytelling through nature, and the use of dance in Creek ceremonies.