Rachel Witbracht serves as the Director of Government Relations at the University of West Florida. In this role, Rachel manages local, state and federal relationships, tracks and analyzes public policy and budgetary events, and acts as the university’s chief lobbyist. During her time at the university, she has fostered key associations with local and state actors that heighten UWF’s presence in Northwest Florida and the State of Florida as a whole.

Rachel earned a dual B.A. in Legal Studies and Journalism from UWF and subsequently completed the Masters in Applied American Politics and Policy at Florida State University. Prior to her current role, she successfully led a State House campaign and worked at the Florida House of Representatives for elected officials in Pensacola and Central Florida. Her policy involvement at the state level encompassed areas such as education, commerce, state affairs, among others across a wide range of issues.