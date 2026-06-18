Lolly Carlson

A Pensacola native, Carlson is a graduate of the University of West Florida and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Her journalism and communications experience includes more than 24 years in trade and consumer publication editorial positions, she also taught for seven years at the Pensacola School of Liberal Arts. A devoted "threadhead," when not at work she can be found sewing, quilting or in her garden.

Contact: 850.473.7433 or lolly@wuwf.org.