Lawrence Lazare

Lawrence began his broadcast career in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1983 and spent more than a dozen years in the music industry as a concert promoter, artist manager, and booking agent, working with Ani DiFranco, Dar Williams, Jonatha Brooke, Tom Paxton, William Ackerman, and many others. In 1995, he entered the early commercial internet and spent 25 years in product development and R&D at major media companies.

Across more than 20 years in broadcasting, his work has remained rooted in freeform curation: indie rock, folk, jazz, soul, Celtic, worldbeat, and points in between. He is currently pursuing a BFA in Studio Art at the University of West Florida, with a concentration in film photography. His first book of photographs, The Museum Gaze, was published by F2.8 Press in 2024.