David Brinkley joins WUWF from the Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He served as the executive director of public media and general manager of the WKU Public Radio network of stations for more than 10 years. He also brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast television, having previously been the television station manager for WKU-PBS. In addition to his work in public radio and broadcasting, Brinkley taught several broadcasting classes for the WKU School of Journalism and Broadcasting (now called the WKU School of Media & Communication) over the years. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Contact: david@wuwf.org or 850 474-2426