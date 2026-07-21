Vince Staples: Tiny Desk Concert

Following the second song of his set, Vince Staples does a call out. "I just wanna see something. If you know who George Jackson is, in the crowd, raise your hand!" The Long Beach emcee goes on: "What about Bobby Hutton ?" No one raises their hand. He continues saying the names of slain members of the Black Panther Party, also mentioning Larry Kimmons , who was shot and killed by a Pepperdine University security guard in 1969. The song "Go! Go! Gorilla" details the Black community's fear of law enforcement. It was a tense moment that carried throughout the entire Tiny Desk concert.

Staples' evolution has been remarkably rapid over the past decade. His wit and unintentional humor have made most of his interviews must-see TV. In 2024, he took that talent to real TV, launching The Vince Staples Show on Netflix.

Then there's the consistent album output. Each project showcases his ability to push boundaries; his two most recent albums, in particular, present a fully realized artist. The sonic shift is in no way shocking if you've been following along. The subject matter, too, has been broadened: He's now addressing the issues that have plagued his community, psyche and well-documented origin. Here, he's assembled a vibrant young group of musicians to play selections from this year's Cry Baby and a highlight from 2024's Dark Times.

SET LIST

"Blackberry Marmalade"

"Go! Go! Gorilla"

"White Flag"

"Shame on the Devil"

"Only in America"

MUSICIANS

Vince Staples: vocals

Jennifer Haack: guitar, background vocals

Mikaiah Lei: guitar, background vocals

Chloe Haack: bass, background vocals

Myles Martin: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton



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