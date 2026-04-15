All Songs Considered: Need a reset?
We celebrate spring and new beginnings with a perfect mix of songs for starting over. This can take many forms: songs that spark a good, cleansing cry; songs that offer wisdom, or just a sure-fire jolt of adrenaline. But in the end, all of the tracks herein can help reconfigure your mood, your day, maybe even ... your life.
Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Noah Caldwell and Dora Levite.
Featured artists and songs:
- Nina Simone: "Feeling Good" from I Put a Spell on You
- Cassandra Jenkins: "Hard Drive" from An Overview of Phenomenal Nature
- Cajmere: "Brighter Days" from Brighter Days
- Beastie Boys: "Sabotage" from Ill Communication
- Wednesday: "Reality TV Argument Bleeds" from Bleeds
- Gregory Alan Isakov: "Second Chances" from The Weatherman
- Bob Marley: "Three Little Birds" from Exodus
- LCD Soundsystem: "oh baby" from American Dream
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: "ZURE" from async
- Amy Shark: "Amy Shark" from Cry Forever
- Sluice: "Beadie" from Companion
- The Allman Brothers Band: "Ain't Wastin' Time No More" from Eat a Peach
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Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org
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