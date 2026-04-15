All Songs Considered: Need a reset?

We celebrate spring and new beginnings with a perfect mix of songs for starting over. This can take many forms: songs that spark a good, cleansing cry; songs that offer wisdom, or just a sure-fire jolt of adrenaline. But in the end, all of the tracks herein can help reconfigure your mood, your day, maybe even ... your life.

Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Noah Caldwell and Dora Levite.

Featured artists and songs:

Nina Simone: "Feeling Good" from I Put a Spell on You

Cassandra Jenkins: "Hard Drive" from An Overview of Phenomenal Nature

Cajmere: "Brighter Days" from Brighter Days

Beastie Boys: "Sabotage" from Ill Communication

Wednesday: "Reality TV Argument Bleeds" from Bleeds

Gregory Alan Isakov: "Second Chances" from The Weatherman

Bob Marley: "Three Little Birds" from Exodus

LCD Soundsystem: "oh baby" from American Dream

Ryuichi Sakamoto: "ZURE" from async

Amy Shark: "Amy Shark" from Cry Forever

Sluice: "Beadie" from Companion

The Allman Brothers Band: "Ain't Wastin' Time No More" from Eat a Peach

Support the show with a review on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And tell a friend!

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Copyright 2026 NPR