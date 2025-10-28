The Beaches: Tiny Desk Concert

Here's a crucial reminder from The Beaches : It's always summer somewhere.

The Toronto band released one of 2025's most effervescent albums, No Hard Feelings, in late August. Its new-wave-inflected pop-rock jams — about bad love, queer love, bad queer love and a life built around the steadfast refusal to let a good party end — would have made a perfect soundtrack for the defiant joy of Pride Month back in June. But, with darkness falling earlier and earlier, they seemed to know something we didn't: that the world needs these songs now more than ever.

Within NPR Music, there's been a movement afoot to bring The Beaches to the Tiny Desk ever since 2023's "Blame Brett" became one of that year's most irresistible, quotable songs. So it felt appropriate that the group opened with it two years later, in a five-song set drawn from 2023's Blame My Ex and No Hard Feelings. The newest songs really showcase The Beaches' sonic range, as well as the powerhouse vocals of Jordan Miller — particularly in the slow-burn lighter-waver "Lesbian of the Year." (The song was inspired by the coming-out journey of Beaches multi-instrumentalist Leandra Earl, who left behind a gold-star trophy for our shelves.)

No Hard Feelings also sports some of the spikiest, catchiest anthems of 2025, and two of them are showcased to magical effect here: the brooding banger "Can I Call You in the Morning?" and "Last Girls at the Party," which seems destined to close Beaches concerts for as long as the group exists. The song may be an ode to sticking around too long, but as this set shows, this band never wears out its welcome.

SET LIST

"Blame Brett"

"Can I Call You in the Morning?"

"Lesbian of the Year"

"Edge of the Earth"

"Last Girls at the Party"

MUSICIANS

Jordan Miller: vocals, bass

Kylie Miller: guitar, background vocals

Leandra Earl: guitar, piano, melodica, background vocals

Eliza Enman McDaniel: drums

