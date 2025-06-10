American Black Film Festival finds its creative muse in Miami Beach

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is once again set to highlight its strong connection with Miami, a city whose rich diversity is central to the festival's identity. More than just a host city, Miami's vibrant culture and multicultural landscape are deeply woven into ABFF's mission to celebrate Black storytelling and talent.

Miami is also recognized for a notable history within the film industry. During the 1980s and 1990s, the city emerged as a prominent filming location for Hollywood productions. Miami was featured prominently on television, notably with "Miami Vice," and in movies such as "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "True Lies," and "Bad Boys," demonstrating its appeal as a cinematic setting.

Building on that legacy, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) returns for its 29th edition from Wednesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 15, bringing together filmmakers, actors, industry professionals, and audiences for five days of celebrating cinema, innovation, and cultural dialogue. This year's program includes a diverse lineup of films and a range of discussions on topics from immersive storytelling to wellness.

"This year features one of our most well-rounded programs to date," says Jeff Friday, founder and CEO of Nice Crowd, the company that produces ABFF. "We're screening more than 70 independent films from across the globe, including the debut of our new South African Stories section. We've also expanded our Talk Series to explore a broader range of topics, spanning sports, immersive storytelling, finance, and health and wellness."

Friday says the festival closes with "ABFF Remembers 'Love Jones,' a special tribute to the iconic film starring his "dear friends Larenz Tate and Nia Long." The film will be screened on Saturday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. at the New World Center Performance Hall.

Founded by Friday as the Acapulco Black Film Festival in 1997, the cinematic event was rebranded as the American Black Film Festival and later relocated to Miami Beach with the support of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Friday reflected on the festival's evolution, saying, "We've grown from a modest independent showcase into a globally respected cultural institution. We've helped launch countless careers while providing a consistent platform to celebrate and elevate Black stories. I'm proud of how far we've come, but I also recognize there's more to do. The mission remains as urgent and relevant as ever."

Integral to that mission is Miami itself. "Miami/Miami Beach isn't just our location, it's part of the ABFF story," says Friday. "The city's vibrancy, multiculturalism, and energy reflect the very spirit of the festival. After two decades here, ABFF is deeply woven into the cultural fabric of South Florida."

This year's program includes free film screenings and a business expo highlighting local entrepreneurs." Screenings include local films such as "Hoorah 99" and "The Reject," inspired by the life of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee.

Produced and co-written by Marco Mall Molinet, "The Reject" draws from real experiences growing up alongside McGhee. "'The Reject' was born from real-life pain and perseverance," says Molinet. "His story, and so many others, inspired this film." Molinet emphasized the importance of giving a platform to often overlooked youth. "These aren't 'bad kids.' These are future leaders, creators, and thinkers who need support, not punishment."

Shot entirely in South Miami, including Homestead and Naranja, "The Reject" is deeply rooted in the local landscape. "Miami isn't just the backdrop; it's the heartbeat of this story," Molinet said. "The city's energy, culture, and struggle gave the film its texture, truth, and urgency." The movie will be screened at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 at O Cinema South Beach.

The festival also marks a full circle moment for Miami native Ashley Smith, who, alongside creative partner Brooklynite Ci Smith, will premiere their film "Hoorah 99!" right across from Ashley's alma mater, Miami Beach Senior High School. "I spent the first half of my life right here in Miami. My high school graduation was literally in the same building as ABFF, in the Miami Beach Convention Center," says Ashley Smith, whose film screens at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. "To have 'Hoorah 99!,' my debut feature world premiere, across the street is a blessing."

"Hoorah 99!" blends dark comedy with family drama, inspired by Ash's father and the challenges the couple faced after a financial crisis. "Before Ash's father passed away, he was taken advantage of by a reverse mortgage scam," explains Ci Smith. "To save the home, our family leveraged all our assets. As we stood on the cusp, literally about to lose everything, we asked ourselves, 'If we're going to lose everything, what would we want to do before then?'"

The result was a film that the Smiths wrote, directed and financed as a couple.

"We've worked together since 2007, so this process felt quite familiar, just more intense. Ash and I are exact opposites: Ash is the artist. He's impulsive and brilliant. I'm the steady one who gets it all done. He has the vision of a genius. I relentlessly make sure it's executed. We balance each other out," says Ci.

The collaboration extended to hip-hop icon Ja Rule, who stars in the film as a spirit guide, and played a creative role behind the scenes. "Rule is great," says Ashley. "Our relationship is honest and true. The thing about Rule, he does what he says he's going to do."

Ci says the couple was hesitant to approach Rule.

"But I summoned up the nerve, called him up and he responded, 'You guys are making a feature?' Without hesitation, he said, 'Alright, I'm in!'"

For the Smiths, ABFF is the ideal launchpad. "It's an honor and a privilege to be recognized and welcomed by a platform as respected and culturally vital as ABFF," says Ci. "Although we know 'Hoorah 99!' crosses demographic lines, it is humbling to first stand with the many powerful voices ABFF continues to uplift."

"Hoorah 99" will be screened at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

One of the most anticipated elements of the 2025 edition is the City of Miami Community Day, set to take place at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown on Sunday, June 15, the last day of the film festival. Created through partnerships with the City of Miami and organizations such as the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the initiative is designed to spotlight South Florida creatives and local entrepreneurs. It also serves as a platform for filmmakers based in the region to present their work.

"City of Miami Community Day is one of the most important activities of the week," said Jeff Friday. "It's our way of giving back to the community that's embraced us for so many years. It's part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the regional film community."

As the festival enters its 29th year, its Miami home remains central to both its identity and impact. "The Greater Miami region is dynamic, international, and unapologetically diverse, making it the ideal setting for a global celebration of Black culture and creativity," says Friday.

WHAT: American Black Film Festival (ABFF) 2025

WHERE: New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach; O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; New York Film Academy (NYFA), 420 Lincoln Rd #300, Miami Beach; Bass Museum, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; The Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

WHEN: Wednesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 15

COST: Tickets range from free admission to $52.72 for some events. Click here for tickets.

INFORMATION: abff.com

