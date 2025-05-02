Emerald Coast Theatre Company closing season with ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Emerald Coast Theatre Company Co-founders Anna and Nathanael Fisher go through a stack of plays each year to select the productions for an every new season. They chose “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” to close out their twelfth season on a positive note.

“We loved that the heart behind the story of ‘Legally Blonde’ is that Elle, the protagonist, defies stereotypes and empowers herself,” said Nathanael Fisher. “As a father of three girls, it's my personal hope for my kids.”

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” follows the plot of the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon. When it came to casting the protagonist, Elle Woods, Fisher said they were looking for a “triple threat” performer as well as the actor being a “kind, authentic human.” Adell Ehrhorn, who was cast as Elle, has all of that.

“Adell really plays the part well,” he said.

The show is a good entry into musicals both for its familiar story and catchy songs.

“Anyone will be entertained by the catchy, fun, music, the amazing choreography, and the positive, energetic cast,” said Fisher. “It is a relatable story with some incredible comedy!”

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” will have performances May 2 through May 18. Purchase tickets here .

Here are some fun facts about “Legally Blonde: The Musical”: