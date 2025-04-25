South Walton's ArtsQuest is a celebration of local art scene and beyond

South Walton has been known for its rich arts community. Drive down Scenic Highway 30A and you’ll find numerous galleries filled with everything from folk to fine art.

Next weekend’s ArtsQuest, a signature event from the Cultural Arts Alliance, showcases the local art scene and beyond at the Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach.

“What began as a small local event has grown into a major cultural attraction drawing thousands of visitors from across the region — and beyond —who travel here specifically for the festival,” said Melissa Wheeler, vice president of marketing and strategy with the Cultural Arts Alliance.

In its 37 years, the event has added a mix of visual and performing arts with demonstrations, hands-on activities, and live music. The juried festival has gained interest from artists beyond the region. After an open call to artists, a panel of jurors has the difficult task of reviewing submissions.

“The goal is to thoughtfully curate a diverse and high-quality selection that truly represents the fine arts and reflects the talent within our community and beyond,” said Wheeler. “With so many incredible artists across all mediums, it’s never an easy decision for our jurors. But we take pride in showcasing a wide range of exceptional work that inspires, challenges, and celebrates creativity.”

With more than 100 artists, the festival features a wide range for everyone, no matter how deep your art appreciation is.

Although the festival now features artists from beyond the local scene, a strong sense of community still surrounds it. Each year, the festival features work from CAA members and local students, “ensuring the next generation of creatives has a place to shine,” said Wheeler.

Fostering creativity is the heart of the mission of the Cultural Arts Alliance, explained Wheeler. One of the ways the nonprofit delivers on that mission is with the Prison Art Program, which gives individuals incarcerated at the Walton County Correctional Institution the chance to take part in a weekly art class. Art from those students is also on view at ArtsQuest.

Since its inception in 2020, it has served more than 300 men. A songwriting program was launched in 2023 for inmates.

“It’s part of our belief that art has the power to heal, connect, and inspire, and it should be accessible to everyone,” said Wheeler.

Lynn Crow

Providing that mission has not been easy in recent years. During COVID, festivals and performances were put on hold. Last year, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $32 million for cultural funding in the state budget. On the federal level, the Department of Government Efficiency has also cut arts funding.

Wheeler said the Cultural Arts Alliance was significantly impacted by the loss of state funding. The challenge led the organization to seek out other grants.

“Here in Walton County, the Arts not only enrich our daily lives, but also draw tourism and support businesses,” she said. “When you support the Arts, you're investing in a more vibrant, connected, and inspired area.”

With more than 5,000 expected attendees throughout the festival weekend, the local community understands that impact. Earlier this month, the Walton County Board of Commissioners proclaimed May as Art Month to further promote the mission of CAA.

“Creativity is not only welcomed here—it’s celebrated,” said Wheeler.

