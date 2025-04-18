New art exhibit examines immigration, identity and everyday people through life-size portraits

A new art exhibit digs into how everyday people — including the artist himself — adapt and reinvent themselves in tough times, from portraits of immigrant workers to paintings of masked children in a park during the pandemic.

Colombian-born Hermes Berrío brings everyday life to large-scale canvases in his exhibit, Life or Something Like It, which tries to "be true to reality and as it documents what's going on," he said.

Berrío said the mixed-media exhibit, a collection of paintings combining realism with surreal, dreamlike elements, was created over the past five to seven years. It seeks to channel empathy with life-sized canvases that compel audiences to feel "as if they could step into the painting."

Now on display at the Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach, Miami-based Berrío told WLRN the personal work, using tools like acrylics, aerosol, textiles and gold leaf, captures the ongoing "transformation of humanity and society."

"By repurposing materials, I challenge notions of value and permanence, emphasizing reinvention as a means of survival," he said.

And it's only recently that he included himself in what he refers to as "fragmented" shifts in society.

Hermes Berrío / A young immigrant boy sits at a local laundromat | Mixed Media on Canvas 80″x96″

"Only a couple years ago, I realized what I should be painting was my story — my story as an immigrant, as a father, as a man," Berrío said.

"Since then, my work has evolved into documentary, surreal paintings of everyday life."

The contentious dialogue surrounding illegal and legal immigration has remained in the national headlines because it touches on unprecedented political decisions, policy, the economy and debates about basic human rights.

And with more people on the move due to conflict and tough economic conditions, the U.S, in particular, is in the middle of figuring out how to keep its borders secure while still treating people fairly.

The 45-year-old U.S. citizen said his work reflects a world in constant flux. While Berrío steers clear of partisan politics, he aims to humanize the immigrant experience through his art.

"For me, they are invisible giants," Berrío said. "They're the ones that keep this society rolling, and people don't see that. I think it's only fair for me to show that."

IF YOU GO

What: Life or Something Like It, a solo exhibition by Hermes Berrío

When: Through May 9, 2025

Where: Armory Art Center 811 Park Place, West Palm Beach, Fla., 33401

Information: More details here

