Faye Webster: Tiny Desk Concert
If you want it, Faye Webster's Tiny Desk can offer an escape. Featuring her longtime band and a string quartet, Webster guides us through a swooning and sweeping set culled from her quickly growing catalog.
Webster's Underdressed at the Symphony was inspired by just that: Buying last-minute tickets to the symphony orchestra in her hometown of Atlanta and finding the experience otherworldly. She performs "But Not Kiss" and the title track from that album. Webster is a gentle but captivating performer in this space, at times grooving with her locked-in band. But she also appears to be in a trance of her own, like on the Atlanta Millionaires Club cuts "Jonny" and its spoken-word reprise. The horns heard on those original recordings gave everything a brassy warmth, but here Trey Pollard's string arrangements enhance this Tiny Desk's dream-like quality.
SET LIST
- "In A Good Way"
- "But Not Kiss"
- "Underdressed at the Symphony"
- "Jonny"
- "Jonny (Reprise)"
MUSICIANS
- Faye Webster: vocals, guitar
- Noor Khan: bass, backing vocals
- Matthew Stoessel: guitar, pedal steel
- Nick Rosen: piano
- Charles Garner: drums, percussion
- Ellen Riccio: violin
- Danielle Wiebe Burke: viola
- Stephanie Barrett: cello
- Annie Leeth: violin
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Elle Mannion
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Andie Huether
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Estefania Mitre
- Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
