Pensacola culture kicks off a new season

Pensacola is rich in cultural arts. Every fall season is the kick-off for a handful of cultural nonprofits in the area.

From traditional opera to political comedies, there is plenty of diverse offerings. And perhaps this is the year for you to try something brand new.

—Ballet Pensacola—

balletpensacola.org



Cinderella

Oct. 11-13 &18-20

The ultimate fairytale of love and a little magic gets the Ballet Pensacola treatment.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 20-22

Ballet Pensacola’s annual holiday tradition is one not to miss.

Don Quixote

March 28-30 & April 4-6

Follow the adventures of Don Quixote through dance.

Ballet, Bourbon & Ballot

May 15

Watch ballet performances while enjoying select bourbons and voting on your favorite.



—Choral Society of Pensacola—

choralsocietyofpensacola.org

Wine and Song

Oct. 12

Aragon Wine Market provides selected wines and the Choral Society provides selected songs at the Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center.

Magnificat

Dec. 6

Hear the Baroque masterpiece by composer Johann Sebastian Bach. The choir will be joined by soloists from the Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artist Program.

Still Rising

March 28-29

Women’s history told through song and a multimedia performance of Andrea Ramsey’s “Suffrage Cantata.”

Amazing Grace

May 17

An evening of sacred music including Adolphus Hailstork’s cantata with texts from the psalms, “I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes,” and excerpts from Felix Mendelssohn’s oratorio “Elijah.”

—Pensacola Children’s Chorus—

pensacolasings.org

Ovation

Oct. 11

A kick-off to the Pensacola Children’s Chorus 2024-2025 season.

Hauntcert: A Family-Friendly Halloween Concert

Oct. 28-29

A performance of Halloween-centric songs.

Christmas on the Coast

Dec. 13-15

PCC’s annual extravaganza of holiday songs, costumes and choreography is another one not to miss.

One World, Many Voices

Feb. 22

A one-night-only night of traditional choir music inside First Baptist Church in downtown Pensacola.

Showtime

May 9-11

PCC ends its season with a performance featuring the best of stage and screen.

—Pensacola Little Theatre—

pensacolalittletheatre.com

POTUS

Oct. 25-Nov. 3

A timely comedy about a president and a PR nightmare turning into a global crisis.

A Christmas Story

Dec. 13-22

The Christmas classic is reimagined for the stage for this Treehouse Theatre production.

Short Attention Span Theatre

Jan. 24-Feb. 2

A night of one-act plays perfect for first-time theatre audiences.

The Play That Goes Wrong

March 7-16

A comedy that follows a murder mystery theater troupe as they attempt to stage a play titled “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” when, of course, everything goes wrong.

Trail to Oregon

May 2-11

This musical comedy follows the misadventures of a pioneer family making their journey on the Oregon Trail.

Camelot

June 13-29

A musical that takes place in the time of Camelot with King Arthur, Queen Guinevere and the Knights of the Roundtable.



—Pensacola Opera—

pensacolaopera.com

Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro

Jan. 24 & 26

This comedic opera has everything from mistaken identities to awkward moments and beautiful music.

Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci

March 14 & 16

The tragedy opera shares the story of Canio, who becomes enraged when he discovers that his wife, Nedda, has been having an affair.



—Pensacola Symphony Orchestra—

pensacolasymphony.com

Opening Night

Oct. 5

PSO’s 99th season begins with music from Rachmanioff, Prokofiev and Bernstein.

American Style: Copland, Stephenson & Bernstein

Nov. 2

An evening of music from American composers.

Celebrate the New Year

Dec. 31

Enjoy swinging classic standards with guest vocalist Sydney McSweeney and trumpeter Byron Stripling while saying goodbye to 2024.

Beethoven & Blue Jeans

Jan. 11

Dress up or down for a celebration of Beethoven. Ray Ushikubo joins the evening as orchestra piano soloist and violin soloist.

Mozart Madness

Feb. 8

Hedi Salanki-Rubardt and Blake Riley join the orchestra for the annual celebration of Mozart.

Bond & Beyond

Feb. 15

PSO performs music from “James Bond,” “The Pink Panther,” “Indiana Jones” and “The Incredibles.”

Symphonic Spectacular

March 8

A celestial-inspired concert with music from Holst, Debussy and contemporary composer James Lee III.

Strauss & Schubert

March 29

Pensacola native Titus Underwood returns home for this concert.

Season Finale

May 3

PSO’s 2024-2025 season concludes with soloist Maxim Lando for the Saint-Saëns’ Second Piano Concerto.