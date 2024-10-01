Pensacola culture kicks off a new season
Pensacola is rich in cultural arts. Every fall season is the kick-off for a handful of cultural nonprofits in the area.
From traditional opera to political comedies, there is plenty of diverse offerings. And perhaps this is the year for you to try something brand new.
—Ballet Pensacola—
Cinderella
Oct. 11-13 &18-20
The ultimate fairytale of love and a little magic gets the Ballet Pensacola treatment.
The Nutcracker
Dec. 20-22
Ballet Pensacola’s annual holiday tradition is one not to miss.
Don Quixote
March 28-30 & April 4-6
Follow the adventures of Don Quixote through dance.
Ballet, Bourbon & Ballot
May 15
Watch ballet performances while enjoying select bourbons and voting on your favorite.
—Choral Society of Pensacola—
Wine and Song
Oct. 12
Aragon Wine Market provides selected wines and the Choral Society provides selected songs at the Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center.
Magnificat
Dec. 6
Hear the Baroque masterpiece by composer Johann Sebastian Bach. The choir will be joined by soloists from the Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artist Program.
Still Rising
March 28-29
Women’s history told through song and a multimedia performance of Andrea Ramsey’s “Suffrage Cantata.”
Amazing Grace
May 17
An evening of sacred music including Adolphus Hailstork’s cantata with texts from the psalms, “I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes,” and excerpts from Felix Mendelssohn’s oratorio “Elijah.”
—Pensacola Children’s Chorus—
Ovation
Oct. 11
A kick-off to the Pensacola Children’s Chorus 2024-2025 season.
Hauntcert: A Family-Friendly Halloween Concert
Oct. 28-29
A performance of Halloween-centric songs.
Christmas on the Coast
Dec. 13-15
PCC’s annual extravaganza of holiday songs, costumes and choreography is another one not to miss.
One World, Many Voices
Feb. 22
A one-night-only night of traditional choir music inside First Baptist Church in downtown Pensacola.
Showtime
May 9-11
PCC ends its season with a performance featuring the best of stage and screen.
—Pensacola Little Theatre—
POTUS
Oct. 25-Nov. 3
A timely comedy about a president and a PR nightmare turning into a global crisis.
A Christmas Story
Dec. 13-22
The Christmas classic is reimagined for the stage for this Treehouse Theatre production.
Short Attention Span Theatre
Jan. 24-Feb. 2
A night of one-act plays perfect for first-time theatre audiences.
The Play That Goes Wrong
March 7-16
A comedy that follows a murder mystery theater troupe as they attempt to stage a play titled “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” when, of course, everything goes wrong.
Trail to Oregon
May 2-11
This musical comedy follows the misadventures of a pioneer family making their journey on the Oregon Trail.
Camelot
June 13-29
A musical that takes place in the time of Camelot with King Arthur, Queen Guinevere and the Knights of the Roundtable.
—Pensacola Opera—
Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro
Jan. 24 & 26
This comedic opera has everything from mistaken identities to awkward moments and beautiful music.
Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci
March 14 & 16
The tragedy opera shares the story of Canio, who becomes enraged when he discovers that his wife, Nedda, has been having an affair.
—Pensacola Symphony Orchestra—
Opening Night
Oct. 5
PSO’s 99th season begins with music from Rachmanioff, Prokofiev and Bernstein.
American Style: Copland, Stephenson & Bernstein
Nov. 2
An evening of music from American composers.
Celebrate the New Year
Dec. 31
Enjoy swinging classic standards with guest vocalist Sydney McSweeney and trumpeter Byron Stripling while saying goodbye to 2024.
Beethoven & Blue Jeans
Jan. 11
Dress up or down for a celebration of Beethoven. Ray Ushikubo joins the evening as orchestra piano soloist and violin soloist.
Mozart Madness
Feb. 8
Hedi Salanki-Rubardt and Blake Riley join the orchestra for the annual celebration of Mozart.
Bond & Beyond
Feb. 15
PSO performs music from “James Bond,” “The Pink Panther,” “Indiana Jones” and “The Incredibles.”
Symphonic Spectacular
March 8
A celestial-inspired concert with music from Holst, Debussy and contemporary composer James Lee III.
Strauss & Schubert
March 29
Pensacola native Titus Underwood returns home for this concert.
Season Finale
May 3
PSO’s 2024-2025 season concludes with soloist Maxim Lando for the Saint-Saëns’ Second Piano Concerto.