Golpe Latino adds flavor to Northwest Florida music scene

Florida-based band Golpe Latino uses a blend of cumbia styles giving a modern twist on traditional Latin music. The group regularly performs at festivals in Florida and Alabama. Listen to their single, “La Oportunidad de Amarte” on YouTube and Spotify.

Marco Sepúlveda, leader and drummer of the band, answered a few questions about their music.

How long have you been playing music?

Sepúlveda: I have been playing percussion (drums) as my No. 1 instrument for more than 20 years, but I also play other instruments such as the electric bass, which I really like. Singing comes naturally to me and although I have a small notion of vocal technique I do it innately and I have always helped in choirs and karaoke. I think I am Luis Miguel, haha!

How does music inspire you?

Sepúlveda: My inspiration is very relative because it can come to me at any time. For example, I'm driving my car, when I start to fall asleep, shopping in stores, etc. ... it comes like a ray of creativity to my brain and heart and I have to stop to be able to record audio of the melody on my phone or write the lyrics quickly, because if I don't I may not remember it anymore.

What do you enjoy most about performing live?

Sepúlveda: What I enjoy most about playing live is having that possibility of being able to deliver our musical energy to the entire world and also see that they enjoy our Latin music from South America and see that when it comes to dancing, race, color or sexual tendency does not matter so that dancing to the sound of our music, that is priceless!

How does it feel to watch audiences experience and enjoy Latin music?

Sepúlveda: Seeing that everyone can participate in our shows is very fun and gratifying, I never imagined that people would have such a good reception of our music. Seeing this makes me dream and want to reach as high as possible with my music. Pay attention, much more is coming.