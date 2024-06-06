The "Sauce Boss" throws a free party for the release of his latest album

A Tallahassee musician with an international reputation is Bill Wharton, better known as "The Sauce Boss." is back in his hometown to release a new album that he says is different than anything he's done before.

Wharton has just wrapped up a national tour. Although he said he couldn't stop thinking about the city he calls home.

"All the time I was gazing at the mountains and soaking in the hot springs and gawking at the road runners and desert and all that, Tallahassee was in the back of my mind."

Wharton said he was worried about the city in the wake of the May 10 tornadoes. But he also was looking forward to the release party for his new album entitled "Sauce Boss" this Friday, June 7.

"We're going to start the music at 8 p.m. at the House of Music. It's a free show with free gumbo, but it'll be a free show for Tallahassee."

Wharton said the twelve tracks have everything from spooky solo acoustic laments to full-tilt, kick-in-the-head swamp rock.

