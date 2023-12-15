Emerald Coast Theatre Company founders honored at Florida Theatre Conference

Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) founders Nathanael and Anna Fisher have been awarded The Florida Theatre Conference 2023 Distinguished Career Award in the professional category.

In 1986, the Florida Theatre Conference began recognizing individuals in the state of Florida who had made a contributing effort in the areas of Community Theatre, Professional Theatre, University/College Theatre, Theatre for Youth, and High School Theatre. Each year the Board solicits names from the general membership for these awards. Over the years, these awards have been given to persons in the state of Florida who have made a difference in their area.

“We are so honored to receive this recognition from the Florida Theatre Conference," said Nathanael and Anna in a statement. "We have always seen ECTC as a land of opportunity…opportunity for creative people and for the children, families, and adults of our community."

Nathanael and Anna were honored at this year's Florida Theatre Conference Award Ceremony in Winter Haven Florida at Theatre Winter Haven Mainstage Theatre on November 4, 2023.

"Emerald Coast Theatre Company gives professionals an opportunity to create and shine," said President of The Florida Theatre Conference Marci Duncan. "We honor you for your dedication to excellence in the state of Florida."

To learn more about Emerald Coast Theatre Company, call (850) 684-0323 and visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.