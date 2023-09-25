Meet the designer behind the RadioLive poster

Earlier this month, WUWF celebrated RadioLive's 35th anniversary. At the September show, Pat Crawford, WUWF's executive director and the host/founder of RadioLive was presented with a commemorative poster to mark the milestone.

Caitlyn Cooney, printmaker and owner of Charlotte Mason Print Co. created the poster design and hand-printed them in her studio with her letterpress machine dating back to the 1930s.

Here, Cooney shares insight into her process.

How did you come to the final design for the RadioLive poster?

Caitlyn Cooney: I was inspired by classic Hatch Show Print posters. They’re the oldest letterpress in the country, located in Nashville. I worked for them for a short stint prior to opening Charlotte Mason Print Co., and I’d say that’s where I truly fell for letterpress. They’re famous for show posters from the 1950s featuring classic rock n’ roll and country artists, showcasing bold type, vivid colors, and playful compositions. Something like the burst design has been done in several iterations over the years, but it's a classic element that I knew would be successful for this style show poster. The “cityscape” at the base was a fun way to incorporate the Museum of Commerce and its mock historic city, and then of course you can never go wrong with a microphone and an acoustic guitar for a show poster. I wanted to keep the color scheme simple, a little vintage Americana, but still bold. Everything came together well, I loved printing these.

When did you begin your work in printing?

Cooney: I was fortunate enough to find my love for printmaking early on. I went to a high school with a fine arts program in Jacksonville called Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, and printmaking was always my favorite. I didn’t get started in letterpress specifically until after graduating from Florida State University, but it seemed like the perfect blend between fine art printmaking and commercial design. I’ve found my niche in letterpress after owning Charlotte Mason Print Co. for the last seven years. Charlotte Mason Print Co. started in my garage and naturally, my first clients were a few of my close friends. Now CMPC has printed for local businesses, engaged couples, entrepreneurs, and people who love handmade stationery. It’s been fulfilling to educate my clients and the public on the rich history of letterpress and push forward into modern processes. Letterpress isn’t just moveable type anymore, it has a place amongst digital design and new technology such as 3D printing, and I’ve gotten to be a part of that. My hope for Charlotte Mason Print Co. is to continue to keep letterpress alive for many more generations to come.

Somsamay Homphothichak Caitlyn Cooney

What attracts you to the art of printmaking?

Cooney: Some artists love art that has no boundaries — no rules. I am not one of those artists. Printmaking has a process. There are clear steps, techniques, and “etiquette” printmakers need to follow in order to make a print that looks beautiful. In printmaking, one must learn the perimeters of the medium, only then do we have the freedom to break through them. I thrive in the restrictions of it. I enjoy making work that inherently looks good printed — the texture, the color on paper, the weight of it in your hands. It’s how my brain works.

What is Charlotte Mason Printing Co. What services does your shop provide?

Cooney: We are a letterpress and graphic design company here in Pensacola. Charlotte Mason Print Co. has been in business for over seven years, and we have completed work for businesses and individuals in the Southeastern region and throughout the US. We focus on three elements — bespoke wedding suites, printed retail pieces (Posters, Notebooks, Cards) which are available online and at Palafox Market (Pensacola’s Local art and produce market held every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.), and graphic design commissions like visual brand development and expansion for businesses. We also do exciting projects (the RadioLive poster!) for individuals and organizations looking for something unique. We love poster work, business cards, stationery, etc. We produce our work using classic letterpresses ranging from 53 to 110 years old. Our clients are usually looking for something special, custom, and handmade.

A limited number of posters are available for sale for $20 (tax included). If you want to purchase one, contact Trish Allison at trish@wuwf.org.

