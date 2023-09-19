Rawayana: Tiny Desk Concert

This Latinx Heritage Month Tiny Desk is celebrating with an 'El Tiny' takeover, featuring a wide array of artists from all corners of Latinidad.

No Venezuelan party is complete without tequeños. Whether it's a wedding or a baptism, the cheese-filled treats are a must-have at every snack table — so it makes sense Rawayana pulled up to "El Tiny" with a box to share.

Kicking things off with hits from the band's 2016 album, Trippy Caribbean, the Caracas-formed group brought its infectious energy and beach-infused sound to the NPR office. The reggae groove that defined early songs soon turned into something more expansive, putting a Caraqueño spin on funk, merengue, rock, and hip-hop. Rawayana's set — which included two singles from the forthcoming album, ¿Quién trae las cornetas? — perfectly illustrated how the band's sound stretches and plays off of musical movements from around the Caribbean diaspora to create something new altogether.

For more than a decade, Rawayana has been at the forefront of a younger generation of Venezuelan artists who grew up under the country's socioeconomic crisis. At its Tiny Desk performance, it showcased just how much talent has come out of Venezuela during that time — bringing friends and collaborators like Apache, Irepelusa, Orestes Gómez, Joel Martínez, and Eric Chacón to perform — and how much joy and gozadera is still left in store.



SET LIST



"High (feat. Apache)"



"Funky Fiesta"



"Feriado"



"Merengue Pa' Cintura"



"Dame Un Break"





MUSICIANS



Betomonte: lead vocals



Fofo Story: drums



Abeja: guitar



Orestes Gómez: percussion



Ben Aler: keys



Messy Deprat: bass



Eric Chacón: saxophone



Joel Martínez: trombone



Irepelusa: vocals



Essa Gante: vocals



Apache: guest vocals





TINY DESK TEAM



Producer: Anamaria Sayre



Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant



Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault



Creative Director: Bob Boilen



Series Producer: Bobby Carter



Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Catie Dull, Zayrha Rodriguez



Audio Assistant: Kwesi Lee



Photographer: Estefania Mitre



Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Josh Rogosin, Hazel Cills, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer



VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins



Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann



