'Sauce Boss' Bill Wharton plays on behalf of the Bradfordville Blues Club

Tallahassee’s Sauce Boss, Bill Wharton, brought his slide guitar and iconic hot sauce to the American Legion Friday night on behalf of the Bradfordville Blues Club.

Dan ‘Mac’ MacDonald is the face of Mac Daddy Blues Production, which brought Wharton to the American Legion Post 13 at Lake Ella. That’s where local fans of the blues have been going since the famous old club closed its doors. MacDonald says Wharton is helping them keep the tradition of the club alive while they search for a new home.

“The unfortunate thing is that the club closed April the first," he said. "But there are still a dedicated group of us and our fans that want to see blues music continue here in Tallahassee. We’re trying our best to bring that to you.”

WFSU asked him how important the sauce is to Wharton’s act.

“They call the band ‘Extra Sauce’! And I’m a big fan of the hot sauce, anyway. But really, I’m here about the blues," said MacDonald. "Bill has always been a big supporter of the Bradfordville Blues Club and the BBC, and we’re certainly going to show that here tonight.”

As to the Sauce Boss, he and members of the audience cooked up a big pot of gumbo throughout the show — as usual.

