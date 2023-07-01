Here's a look at the upcoming season from Emerald Coast Theatre Company

Emerald Coast Theatre Company has announced it's upcoming production season with classic musicals, dramas, and even some cabaret shows. Check to see what's coming to the ECTC stage.

For more information, visit their website: emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Million Dollar Quartet

September 15 - October 1

This musical tells the story of legendary music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins as they come together on December 4, 1956, at the famous Sun Studios.

Junie B Jones

October 13 - October 22

A production of ECTC’s Theatre for Young Audiences Program: It’s Junie B.’s first day of school, and suddenly a lot of things are changing for her.

Comedy On The Boulevard

October 14

ECTC presents some of the Southeast’s most hilarious comedians. Hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden.

Me and my Gal

October 26 - 29

A live Judy Garland and Gene Kelly Musical Tribute.

Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

December 1 - December 9

Two compelling stories come together in this play inspired by the famous editorial "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus."

A Jingle Jangle Christmas Cabaret:

Saturday December 16 19 & 21

A holiday music show featuring White Christmas, Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis.

A Christmas Carol

December 8 - December 22

The Charles Dickens classic comes to the ECTC stage.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns

January 19 - March 3

Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy as they sing about their final year in high school, celebrate with their fellow classmates and teachers, and prepare for their next step toward a bright future.

The Play That Goes Wrong

January 26 - February 4

This classic murder mystery by award-winning Mischief is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania.

I Only Have Eyes For You: Valentine's Day Cabaret

February 13 and 14

ECTC musicians perform classic love songs.

Crimes Of The Heart

February 16 - February 25

Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about three eccentric sisters from a small Southern town rocked by scandal when Babe, the youngest, shoots her husband.

Comedy On The Boulevard

March 9

Mother Goose on the Loose!

April 4 - 7

A play for young theatre fans about Mother Goose gone missing.

Mary Poppins

May 3- May 12

Based on the beloved fictional nanny, ECTC brings Mary Poppins to the stage.