WUWF Public Media launches Acoustic Interlude Sessions podcast

WUWF Public Media’s long-running acoustic music program has launched its first podcast series titled Acoustic Interlude Sessions.

John Macdonell, host and producer of Acoustic Interlude for nearly three decades on 88.1 FM has turned the popular progressive folk program into a podcast. Acoustic Interlude Sessions features artists with national and international followings as well as local musicians from the Northwest Florida area.

“Acoustic Interlude Sessions was created to showcase the wide diversity of artists performing in the WUWF studios,” said Macdonell. “They were chosen for their talent and their personal stories of how and why they became professional musicians. These stories range from a veterinarian surgeon who gave up her practice to pursue music full time to a convicted felon who learned songwriting in prison.”

While Acoustic Interlude has enjoyed success as a radio series, Macdonell added, “the move to a digital platform will enable a new and wider audience to enjoy the many sessions we record with the talented artists who graciously appear on the program.”

New episodes will be released each week and here is the starting lineup: Kipyn Martin, Katie Dineen, Hiroya Tsukomoto, Pat Meusel, Lili Lewis, Dalton Wright, Martha’s Trouble, Billy Howell, The Krickets, Jonathan Puzan. Each episode consists of four original songs and several minutes of conversation.

Acoustic Interlude Sessions is available on your favorite podcast platform, Spotify, Apple Podcasts (iTunes), Google Podcasts, the NPR Podcast Directory, and the WUWF Acoustic Interlude page.