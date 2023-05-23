Abigail Dowd turns 'intense' life experiences into beautiful songs

Pat Crawford caught up with Abigail Dowd, our favorite tree hugger, for some thoughts leading up to her return to RadioLive in June.

Pat Crawford: On your last visit, you were still recovering from a series of environmental and other disasters, yet you managed to turn all that into a "Beautiful Day." How are you doing?

Abigail Dowd: That was such a wild adventure! We're settled into our new house (at the top, not the bottom, of the hill), and I'm finding so much joy in being back out in the world and sharing live music again. There was a stretch of years there — the loss of our house to flooding, the pandemic, and then my Pop passing — that were quite intense but taught me how to find balance and gratitude. The power of gathering together around music sure gets sweeter and sweeter over time — especially when we get to do it there in Pensacola!

Crawford: What's inspiring you these days? Are any of these inspirations turning into songs?

Dowd: Oh yes! I've been going back to the early history of my hometown, which is rich with stories from the Scots/Irish migration and the Revolutionary War. And you know how I love the longleaf pines! It feels good to pull directly from my roots again and see what else is in there lyrically. I'm also in the process of recording my next album, and experimenting with new approaches is definitely keeping me inspired.

Watch: Abigail Dowd plays RadioLive January 2022

Crawford: You really connected with the RadioLive audience — what do you like most about being part of the show?

Dowd: RadioLive has always been so welcoming. There is a real sense of community between WUWF and the audience, especially in that great setting at the museum. The first time I was there, I was surprised by a familiarity with the landscape, the longleaf pines, and the beautiful downtown. Not to mention that my father, who was stationed there in the Navy, talked a lot about Pensacola. It feels like an extension of home to be sharing music at RadioLive.

Abigail will be joining Chris Moyse and Kim Carson on the June 1 edition of RadioLive. Get your tickets here.