Here are the local races that will be determined in Aug. 18 primary election

Several local races could be determined during the primary election, including an Escambia County School District referendum and the Mayor of Pensacola. You can learn more about the candidates in our voter guide.

Here’s a breakdown of the races:

Escambia County:

School Board, District 1

Erin Toler is challenging incumbent Kevin Adams.

Erin Toler is challenging incumbent Kevin Adams. School Board, District 2

Gerald Washington is challenging incumbent Paul Fetsko.

Gerald Washington is challenging incumbent Paul Fetsko. School Board, District 3

Isaac Williams is challenging incumbent David Williams.

Isaac Williams is challenging incumbent David Williams. Escambia County School District Referendum

The question on the ballot: “Shall the Superintendent of Schools of Escambia County, Florida, be elected by the majority of the qualified electors of Escambia County, Florida?” For background, Escambia County voted in 2018 to move from an elected superintendent to an appointed superintendent. If voters choose an elected superintendent, those candidates will be on the November 2028 ballot.

The question on the ballot: “Shall the Superintendent of Schools of Escambia County, Florida, be elected by the majority of the qualified electors of Escambia County, Florida?” For background, Escambia County voted in 2018 to move from an elected superintendent to an appointed superintendent. If voters choose an elected superintendent, those candidates will be on the November 2028 ballot. City of Pensacola Mayor

This race comes with an asterisk since the race could be determined if one candidate gets a majority (50%+1) of the vote. Here are the candidates:



This race comes with an asterisk since the race could be determined if one candidate gets a majority (50%+1) of the vote. Here are the candidates: Jasmine Brown

Ann Hill

D.C. Reeves

Eric Shorter

Alicia Trawick

Jermaine Williams

Santa Rosa County:

School Board District 1

David Farrow is challenging incumbent Linda Sanborn.

David Farrow is challenging incumbent Linda Sanborn. School Board District 3

Kyle Connolly is challenging incumbent Carol Boston

Kyle Connolly is challenging incumbent Carol Boston School Board District 5

With three candidates in this race, the top two candidates will be put on the November general election ballot. Unless one candidate wins 50%+1 of the vote in the primary, they will win outright. Marie Locklin and Jill Broxson Teston are challenging incumbent Scott Peden.

With three candidates in this race, the top two candidates will be put on the November general election ballot. Unless one candidate wins 50%+1 of the vote in the primary, they will win outright. Marie Locklin and Jill Broxson Teston are challenging incumbent Scott Peden. Holley-Navarre Fire District Referendum

Residents will vote to increase non-ad valorem assessment rates for fire and rescue services. The referendum reads: To avoid impacts to fire and rescue services, shall Holley-Navarre Fire District be authorized to levy the following assessment rates: residential building: $231.150 (up to 2,300 sf building) plus $0.1005 per sf over 2,300 sf; non-residential building: $603.98 (up to 2,300 sf building) plus $0.2626 per sf over 2,300 sf; vacant lot: $140.456; and undeveloped acreage: $140.456 plus $46.8186 per acre over 3 acres; with future increases pursuant to chapter 191, Florida Statutes?



Okaloosa County:

School Board District 3

Mitch Reed is challenging incumbent Linda Evanchyk

Mitch Reed is challenging incumbent Linda Evanchyk School Board District 5

Cynthia West is challenging Brent Hinely

Cynthia West is challenging Brent Hinely School Board District 1

The race between JD Peacock and Jerry Buckman will not be on the August ballot. The candidates’ qualifying packets did not meet all of the requirements, which was not discovered until after the qualifying period ended due to an administrative error. The candidates will face off in a special election race to be determined by the Secretary of State.

Primary Election Early Voting

Get a head start on voting by heading to the polls during early voting.

