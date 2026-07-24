Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties ban data centers

Escambia County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Thursday memorializing its position that data centers are not permitted under the county’s land development code and are not appropriate development in the county.

This is essentially a ban, said Commissioner Lumon May during board discussion about the language of the motion.

“Not permitted means that they’re banned,” said May. “I support what we have in place.”

Last month, county commissioners heard from residents who raised concerns about large-scale data centers and the impacts on the environment, public health, utility demand, and what they described as a pattern of industrial development disproportionately affecting lower-income communities.

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While commissioners said there were no plans for any kind of data center in the county, residents spoke in favor of a moratorium against such facilities and even urged for stronger language.

“As it stands, it simply isn’t enough,” said Brandy Johnson.

Johnson was referring to a draft ordinance banning large-scale data centers as defined by Florida state statutes, which is 50 megawatts or more.

“What we’re asking for is protection from all data centers, even the smaller ones.”

Commissioner Steve Stroberger asked residents to trust the board as he raised a sign reading “No data centers.”

“We all believe this,” he said holding the sign. “None of us want data centers. I don’t want one in my yard or in my neighborhood in Perdido Key. Trust us, it’s not happening.”

Last week, Pensacola City Council passed a temporary one-year ban on large-scale data centers. In Santa Rosa County, commissioners also voted Thursday, the same day as Escambia, at a special meeting to ban data centers for 12 months with a possibility to have a permanent plan in place before that period is up.

Other parts of Florida, including Panama City, have made efforts to ban data centers. In May, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation (SB 484) aimed at protecting residents and natural resources.