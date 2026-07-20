New digital collection brings America's history to Santa Rosa County residents

Santa Rosa County residents have dozens of new books to explore thanks to a grant from Florida Humanities.

The Santa Rosa County Library System was the only library in Northwest Florida to receive an America250 Book Collection Grant. The $4,500 award paid for 47 new e-books and 32 e-audiobooks that patrons can borrow for free.

Library Director Lori O’Gara said the grant also covered paperback copies of I Survived the American Revolution, 1776 by Lauren Tarshis that were given away during America250 programs this summer.

“Florida Humanities partnered with Orange County Library System to create a list of eligible books that reflects perspectives of a broad range of Americans,” O’Gara said. “From that list Santa Rosa County Library System looked for educational and entertaining books for all ages.”

How to access the America250 collection

Santa Rosa County residents can access the America250 titles through the free Libby app, which allows library patrons to borrow e-books and e-audiobooks from their mobile device or tablet. To use Libby, residents need a library card from any Santa Rosa County library branch. After downloading the app, users can sign in with their library card number, search the Santa Rosa County Library System’s collection, and borrow available titles directly through the app.

Residents who do not already have a library card can apply for one at any Santa Rosa County library branch. A valid photo ID and proof of current address are required to register for a card.

Collection designed to inspire learning long after America250

Although the nation’s 250th birthday celebration has passed, O’Gara said the collection is meant to keep those conversations going.

“Building this collection helps us celebrate who we are and what we value by listening to and reading the stories from the past to help us continue to inspire now and into the future,” she said.

O’Gara said expanding the digital collection was especially important because that’s a format many local readers already enjoy.

In 2025, 3,501 patrons borrowed more than 40,700 e-books and e-audiobooks through the Libby app. So far this year, the library has already recorded about 22,000 digital checkouts, while the number of Libby users has grown 25% to 4,377.

Santa Rosa County Library System A screenshot of the Santa Rosa County Library System’s Libby app shows several titles available through the library’s America250 digital collection. A $4,500 grant from Florida Humanities funded 47 new e-books and 32 e-audiobooks for readers of all ages.

Some of the digital titles will remain in the library’s collection permanently, while others will be available for a limited time or a set number of checkouts, depending on the publisher’s lending model.

The grant also supported programs at library branches throughout June and July, including crafts, trivia and screenings of Ken Burns’ documentary The American Revolution.

“History is a collection of narratives, biographies, and histories where access to that information is necessary in helping to understand our story," O’Gara said.