UWF Libraries in Pensacola receives rare book linked to Declaration of Independence signer

At first glance, it looks like any other old book.

Worn pages. A darkened binding. The kind of object that seems quiet until you know what you are looking at.

Inside a centuries-old copy of Hudibras, a satirical poem by Samuel Butler, there is a signature that shifts its meaning entirely.

George Walton — one of the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence.

When University of West Florida archivist Dean DeBolt first saw it, recognition came quickly, followed by verification.

“Of course my first thought is this THE George Walton,” DeBolt said. “So a first step is to compare the signature with others such as his signature on the Declaration of Independence and other documents since had a long career in public service, including Governor of Georgia. Also the donor had originally purchased from an autograph dealer so there was some documented provenance.”

That balance between wonder and proof is where archival work begins. Nothing is taken at face value. Everything is tested against the record.

What makes this volume especially striking is that Walton’s name appears two times.

University of West Florida Close-up of a handwritten "Geo. Walton" signature in ink inside a historic copy of Hudibras donated to UWF Libraries. Archivists verified the signature against historical records and say the volume offers a direct connection to the Revolutionary era as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary.

“I would point out that the book is signed twice, once on the title page and also inside the front cover,” DeBolt said.

That repetition opens a window into something more human than historical. Why mark a personal book so deliberately?

“Not everyone writes their name in their books,” DeBolt said. “But in the months after signing the Declaration of Independence, the British forces of Savannah, Georgia ransacked and destroyed his home, property and possessions. He himself served in the army and was captured and held as a prisoner-of-war. Such trauma would make everyday possessions important and even irreplaceable … so yes, I’m going to treasure every book and write my name in them.”

Seen in that light, the signature is not just ownership. It is survival. A way of anchoring identity when everything else has been stripped away.

The story does not remain in Georgia. It continues in West Florida, years later, through Walton’s family.

“His son, George Walton, Jr., came here as Secretary of the West Florida Territory in 1821, serving first under Andrew Jackson, and then as Acting Governor of West Florida until 1822 and continuing as Secretary of the Territory until 1825,” DeBolt said. “His mother, Dorothy Walton, widow of George Walton, came to Pensacola with him...She passed away in 1832 and is buried in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Pensacola. Walton County is named for the Waltons. This item is an important connection between our past and present and falls into our collections of West Florida history.”

The book, then, becomes more than a Revolutionary War artifact. It becomes part of a regional story that ties the nation’s founding generation to the earliest structure of Florida government and settlement.

For DeBolt, that is the purpose of archives.

“Archives are designed to preserve institutional memory and history,” DeBolt said. “This book raises our curiosity about the past. Who was the owner? Where did they live and what did they do? Why would they sign their name in a book and twice?”

He pauses on the questions themselves, because they are the work.

“Archives help preserve not only the history of the past, but also to pique curiosity about how our ancestors lived, what did they do with their free time? Did they have free time? What did they read?” DeBolt said. “It is important that archives do not save everything; they save those research materials that document history, events, lives, and contributions.”

Special dates on the calendar also invite that same shift from commemoration to reflection.

“Anniversaries provide an opportunity not only to celebrate but also to reflect,” said Stephanie Clark, dean of UWF Libraries. “Libraries serve as stewards of our collective memory. By preserving original artifacts and making them available for research, teaching and public engagement, libraries help connect contemporary audiences with the people and events that shaped our history.”

Image courtesy of the National Archives. George Walton signed the engrossed Declaration of Independence as “Geo. Walton,” an abbreviated form of his first name commonly used in the 18th century. His signature can be seen on the left-hand side. Delegates began signing the official parchment copy on Aug. 2, 1776.

As the United States celebrates 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, DeBolt brings the conversation back to something more grounded than celebration.

“The root of evidence is always original documents,” DeBolt said. “Every lawyer knows that, but many people get confused about secondary or information written by individuals who may not have access to the source documents. It is important to know that our Freedom does not come from some personal tradition but is based in actual documentary evidence, and seeing an original object from the American Revolution can remind us of the reality of the past and the challenges that others had to face which led us to our 250th year.”

In the end, the book does what archives are meant to do. It slows history down just enough for us to see it as something real.