Santa Rosa to develop a 12-month moratorium on data centers

Santa Rosa County is the latest in the state and region to take steps to push the pause button when it comes to data centers. At Monday’s regular meeting, commissioners voted to have staff develop a 12-month moratorium on any actions that could lead to the construction or operation of data center facilities in the county.

The recommendation for a temporary data center moratorium came from District 2 Commissioner Kerry Smith.

“What we’re looking at is what we’re able to do and what the state is giving us the ability to do,” said Smith, referencing Senate Bill 484, designed to protect residents and communities from hyperscale data centers, which was signed into law last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

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“That’s basically to put in a 12-month moratorium as staff studies and looks into this a little bit more. I’m not saying we have a new boogeyman, but I’m just saying it’s something we need to look at a little deeper to understand," added Smith.

Clay, Nassau, Hernando and other counties have either adopted or are in the process of implementing similar temporary moratoriums that could be used as examples for the board to consider. Walton and Jackson counties recently adopted a permanent ban on data centers.

While there are no plans for such facilities on the table in Santa Rosa, Smith suggested that his District 2 and Commissioner Rhett Rowell’s District 3 have the greatest available land for such massive developments.

“It’s not a question of do we need this; it’s a question of is it compatible to our area. And I think the argument can definitely be made that it’s not,” said Rowell.

Adding his voice to the discussion, Commissioner Bobby Burkett suggested the county doesn’t have the infrastructure to support a huge data center.

“I’m not in favor of data centers, period. I want to go on record saying that,” said Burkett. “Our power grid can’t support one....and I’m all for stopping it.”

For his part, Commissioner Ray Eddington said he would go beyond the call for a temporary moratorium and support a forever ban on data centers.

“Walton County is already trying to stop it completely; we could too...but that’s up to y’all,” Eddington stated.

During the meeting, four people sided with Eddington’s call for an outright ban on data centers in Santa Rosa.

“A one-year moratorium on data centers feels like a minimal temporary measure at best,” said resident Jeff Snow, who is also running for the District 2 seat. “To demonstrate real intent to safeguard Santa Rosa County’s natural resources, I believe the county should adopt a full ordinance banning data centers.”

Pea Ridge resident Sherry Chapman also lobbied commissioners for a total ban.

“We don’t have the infrastructure, power or water. Everybody knows it,” said Chapman, questioning the need for staff to study the issue. “If economic development has no appetite for it, the citizens have no appetite for it, then the commissioners that work for the citizens should have no appetite for it.”

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But Commissioner Smith countered with the argument that, contrary to popular belief, the board really doesn’t have the power to enact a ban.

“We’re going to get into legal issues the minute we start saying this is a total moratorium and it’ll be easily defeated,” said Smith, who urged fellow board members to keep the moratorium focused on one year at a time, so they can battle it.

With Commission Chairman Colten Wright absent, the board voted 3-1 in favor of drafting an ordinance to place a 12-month moratorium on data centers in the county. Eddington cast the only vote against the plan.

Two public hearings must be held before commissioners can take a final vote on the proposal.