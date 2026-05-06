Pensacola prepares for nearly 10,000 at Keyla Richardson homecoming

Pensacola officials are preparing for nearly 10,000 ticketed attendees downtown on May 5 for Keyla Richardson’s American Idol homecoming celebration, as the city finalizes security, traffic, and production plans for one of its largest civic gatherings in recent memory.

Mayor D.C. Reeves delivered the update Tuesday while wearing a “Pensakeyla” shirt — a nod to the local enthusiasm around Richardson’s run on the show.

Richardson, a Pensacola native who advanced Monday to the show’s top three, will be honored with a downtown parade and free concert at the Hunter Amphitheater behind Blue Wahoos Stadium while American Idol crews film a hometown segment expected to air during the May 11 finale.

Mayor D.C. Reeves said Tuesday that amphitheater tickets sold out in less than an hour and most overflow tickets for Blue Wahoos Stadium had already been claimed, underscoring how quickly the celebration has grown from a hometown sendoff into a large-scale civic event.

“The amphitheater which I believe is going to be 5,000 tickets in total. You recall sold out in about 53 minutes, 54 minutes,” Reeves said during his weekly news conference.

As of Tuesday morning, Reeves said nearly 5,000 overflow tickets had been claimed, leaving about 1,300 still available. Later in the press conference, he said the city was planning for a crowd larger than a normal Blue Wahoos game.

City of Pensacola Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves gives an update Tuesday on plans for Keyla Richardson’s American Idol homecoming celebration while wearing a “Pensakeyla” shirt.

“We're talking about 9,000 people coming between the amphitheater and the stadium,” Reeves said. “... Even if we have 20% attrition because there were free tickets that got claimed and don't get used, we're still talking about, conservatively, 7,500 to 8,000 people.”

That figure does not include people who may line the parade route.

Richardson is a music teacher at Life Shifting Learning Academy, a private Christian academy in Pensacola. On Monday, she advanced to the American Idol finale, joining Hannah Harper and Jordan McCullough in the top three. In that episode, Richardson performed “River Deep — Mountain High” by Ike and Tina Turner and later sang Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City” with former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks.

The city had already been coordinating Richardson’s Hometown Hero celebration, called KeylaFest, in anticipation of her advancement. The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar and Palafox streets and move south toward Plaza de Luna. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Reeves said fans are encouraged to wear black and yellow. Tate High and Washington High bands are expected to participate in the parade, along with a school float made for Richardson. A second line will move from the parade ceremony near Plaza de Luna to the stadium.

The city is also asking attendees to pay close attention to ticket type and entry location. Stadium ticket holders will enter through Blue Wahoos Stadium, while amphitheater ticket holders will enter through a separate west-side security gate near the marina and stadium.

“There won't be any exceptions,” Reeves said. “Stadium ticket goes in the stadium, amphitheater ticket goes in the amphitheater entry, just from a security standpoint.”

Small, clear bags will be allowed, similar to the rules used at professional sporting events and concerts. Backpacks, duffel bags, and other larger bags will not be permitted.

Boaters will also be allowed to watch from Pensacola Bay. Reeves said the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will provide security on the water, and normal boating rules will apply.

Main Street will remain open east-west during both the parade and concert, but Reeves warned drivers to expect delays, especially near the stadium, where police will help pedestrians cross the street.

Reeves suggested drivers coming from Gulf Breeze or Interstate 110 consider routes around the downtown core, including Cervantes Street to A Street, depending on where they plan to park.

“Pack your patience if you plan on using Main Street,” he said.

The logistics are complicated by the compressed planning timeline and the involvement of American Idol production crews. Reeves said about 15 or 16 production staff were expected, with equipment already being set up at the amphitheater and sound checks planned.

“She ain't gonna get a lot of rest,” Reeves said of Richardson. “They're gonna jump right to taping around the community.”

Reeves said Richardson’s schedule is being controlled by producers, and he avoided giving precise times or locations for possible appearances because of production and security considerations. He said a visit to Naval Air Station Pensacola to see the Blue Angels and other military members was in the plans, along with a possible appearance at the Blue Wahoos’ school-day game on Wednesday. The game was already scheduled for 11 a.m. and is expected to bring 1,800 to 2,000 students from across the area.

The mayor said the city and its partners are treating the event as both a local celebration and a national showcase. A four-minute Pensacola segment is expected to air during the three-hour American Idol finale on May 11.

Reeves said the moment gives the community a chance to rally around Richardson while also putting Pensacola in front of millions of viewers.

“We get to have a celebration as a community together, rallying around something that we can all get behind, which is lifting up Keyla and her family in this world spotlight for her,” Reeves said. “And the second cool thing we get to do is we get to show off how amazing this city is and this community is to seven, six, or seven or eight million people all over the world next Monday.”

The city, Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May, and Visit Pensacola are also discussing possible support for the event, Reeves said. He said the mechanism has not been finalized, but could involve support for audiovisual costs or a broader tourism-related contribution.

“What I know we all agree on is that the tourism value of this is immense,” Reeves said.

He said downtown businesses could see a boost from the crowd and encouraged them to consider adjusting hours around the parade and concert.

“If I was a downtown small business owner, I’d probably check my hours on Wednesday and maybe open a couple hours earlier, say open a couple hours later,” Reeves said.

Richardson is expected to receive a key to the city, and Reeves said he has discussed a county resolution with May. The presentation could happen either at the end of the parade or before the concert, depending on the production schedule.

The city has also had preliminary discussions about a possible watch party at the stadium for the May 11 finale, Reeves said, though no plan has been finalized.

For now, Reeves said the focus is on Wednesday’s event, which he said the city and its partners have pulled together in about 10 days.

“A lot of times you'd probably have a year to plan this,” Reeves said. “We've done it in 10 days.”

Reeves credited city staff, police, fire, the Sheriff’s Office, Parks and Recreation, Mardi Gras organizers, small businesses, and other partners with preparing the event on short notice. He said that enthusiasm was also noticed by American Idol producers.

“When you say that 8,000 or 9,000 people collected tickets and thousands of people want to go to parades,” Reeves said, “it was noticed by everybody working on the show how much enthusiasm there was in Pensacola.”

For Reeves, that support is part of the story the city hopes to tell on national television.

“My full expectation when this American Idol crew leaves is this might be an unprecedented experience for them as well,” he said, “considering how much positive reinforcement and love in the community that there will be for Keyla and her family.”