Land conservation and protection added to Santa Rosa County's half-cent sales tax renewal ballot measure

Santa Rosa County commissioners are set to approve new ballot language for the existing half-cent sales tax renewal in November. The language of the referendum, to be voted on at Thursday’s regular meeting, now goes well beyond its original focus on building and improving roads.

The new ballot language is being recommended by The Trust for Public Land, which has partnered with the county for several years to preserve thousands of acres of sensitive land across Santa Rosa, including Clear Creek and the East Bay Preserve. At the county’s request, the organization has spent several months researching the feasibility of creating new public funding for land conservation.

READ MORE: Santa Rosa County approves purchase of sensitive Gulf Breeze property for conservation

The recommended wording, determined after weeks of collaboration with county staff, was presented to the board on Tuesday for approval or denial.

CONTINUATION OF HALF-CENT SURTAX FOR ROADS, WATER QUALITY AND NATURAL AREA PROTECTION, AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Shall the existing one-half cent sales tax be continued for five years, beginning January 1, 2027, to reduce traffic congestion by building and improving roads; protect drinking water sources and water quality in rivers, bays, and creeks; preserve natural areas, farmland, and wildlife habitat from over development; improve public safety through modern equipment for Fire and Sheriff’s services; and improve parks and recreation facilities, with independent annual audits and full public disclosure of all spending?



[ ] FOR the half-cent sales tax.



[ ] AGAINST the half-cent sales tax

Now, in addition to reducing traffic congestion by building and improving roads, making improvements to public safety and parks and recreation, the new ballot initiative asks voters to continue the half-penny sales tax to also include environmental protection measures, such as protection of drinking water and water quality in local waterways and preservation of natural areas, wildlife habitat, and farmland.

“It looks like you have determined to have four items included in this sales tax,” said resident Jerry Couey. During Tuesday’s committee meeting, he reiterated his position that this multi-pronged approach will reduce what can be spent on transportation and infrastructure projects.

READ MORE: Santa Rosa Commissioners table discussion of sales tax set aside for farm conservation

“Across social media, people that I talk to, five years’ worth of people coming up here and pleading that the roads be fixed, it’s a strong voice that says, ‘Let the budget department figure out how to fund these other things; let’s have a focused, dedicated fund for roads."

Couey conceded survey findings that county residents support land conservation and the issues included, but he urged board members to consider simpler ballot language for voters.

“It only takes three of you to turn this around. I’ve expressed it before, and I’m gonna express it again; you’re confusing the matter that doesn’t need to be confused,” he said.

The ballot language was moved to Thursday’s consent agenda, without objection or comment.

If board members approve, the referendum will appear on the November 3 General Election ballot.

The current half-cent sales tax expires at the end of 2026. The extension, if passed by voters, is expected to generate about $16 million annually.