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Funding gap narrows for Pensacola Superfund site cleanup

WUWF | By T.S. Strickland
Published April 13, 2026 at 12:36 PM CDT
Conceptual site plan showing a proposed park with walking paths, open lawn, trees and a central pond, adjacent to new mixed-use buildings arranged in blocks along a street grid in Pensacola’s Westside CRA area.
City of Pensacola
A conceptual rendering from the Westside Community Redevelopment Plan shows a proposed public park at the former American Creosote Works site, with walking paths, open green space and a central pond, alongside planned mixed-use development. The project remains dependent on completion of federal cleanup work and additional funding.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said last week that federal officials expect to close a key funding gap in the cleanup of the former American Creosote Works site, a long-contaminated property that has stalled redevelopment efforts on the city’s west side.

“They have confirmed to us that the $8.6 million Delta to finish phase one of ACW is anticipated in fiscal year 2026,” Reeves said at his weekly press conference.

The site, in the Sanders Beach area, once housed a wood-treatment plant that used creosote, a preservative containing hazardous chemicals that contaminated soil and groundwater. Testing has also found contamination in nearby residential yards, prompting the federal government to place the property on the Superfund list in the early 1980s.

Under the Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund program, the federal government controls the cleanup plan, funding and timeline. Local governments can plan for future use, but cannot build public amenities until remediation is complete.

For years, city leaders have envisioned turning the property into a public park or green space. That effort has stalled as cleanup funding and timelines have remained uncertain.

Reeves said the newly anticipated funding would allow the EPA to fully cover the estimated cost of Phase 1, roughly $48 million, addressing contamination on residential parcels and the main site.

That phase is designed to reduce immediate exposure risks and stabilize the property. It includes removing contaminated soil from nearby yards, installing an underground barrier wall and capping contaminated areas on the site.

The update does not resolve the full scope of cleanup, however.

“There’s obviously still a phase two conversation to have,” Reeves said, referring to a second phase involving thermal extraction that remains unfunded.

Reeves said the city has continued to press federal officials to move the project forward.

“We’ve been to DC a couple of times," he said. "I’m going again tomorrow ... to try to work this as hard as we can."

In earlier remarks, Reeves said local officials have limited control over the process but have continued to push for action.

“This is why you go pound the pavement up there," he said Tuesday, "... to be able to get something across the finish line."
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Local News City of Pensacola
T.S. Strickland
T.S. Strickland is an award-winning journalist whose writing has appeared in the Washington Post, USA Today, Entrepreneur and many other publications. Strickland was born and raised in Pensacola's Ferry Pass neighborhood and cut his teeth working as a newspaper reporter in the Ozark Mountains before returning home to work as a government reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. While there, his reporting earned a Gold Medal for Public Service from the Florida Society of News Editors, one of the highest professional awards in the state. In his spare time, he enjoys building software products, attending Pensacola Opera performances with his effervescent partner, Brooke, and advocating for greenway development with the nonprofit he co-founded, The Bluffline.
See stories by T.S. Strickland