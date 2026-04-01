New Library director outlines priorities as board seats remain open

The West Florida Public Libraries system is entering a new phase under Director Christal Bell-Rivera, following weeks of public debate over her appointment and the role of the Library Board of Governance.

At the board’s first meeting since that decision, Chair Dr. Blaine Wall described a steady start, even though two seats remain empty.

“Despite the fact that applications for the open positions were due in early January, the BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) has not placed the item on the agenda and has chosen to let the seats go unfilled," Dr. Wall said. "There is no answer as to when they will be filled.”

The timing of those vacancies is significant. The board had unanimously recommended a different candidate during the hiring process, before County Administrator Wes Moreno made the final selection. That decision drew criticism from residents who questioned both qualifications and transparency.

Now, Bell-Rivera is outlining how she plans to move the system forward, starting with a broad internal review and outreach across the community.

“My top priorities are to assess system-wide needs, stabilize operations, and set a clear, forward-looking vision for WFPL,” she said.

Her approach emphasizes teamwork and consistency across branches, with a focus on supporting staff and maintaining day-to-day operations during the transition.

“My leadership style is collaborative, transparent, and supportive,” Bell-Rivera said. “I believe the strongest organizations are built on a team approach.”

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One of the central concerns raised during the hiring process involved state funding and whether the library system could remain eligible under current leadership. Bell-Rivera said that will remain a priority moving forward.

“WFPL remains eligible for state aid, and I will continue working closely with state partners to ensure we maintain that eligibility and support,” she said.

County staff had previously told commissioners that those grants represent a small portion of the overall budget and would not be at risk.

Even so, the debate left lingering questions about the influence of the Board of Governance, which is tasked with advising on operations and recommending leadership candidates. With two seats now unfilled and no clear timeline for appointments, the board’s role remains in focus.

Escambia County Commission Chair Ashlee Hofberger declined to comment on when those vacancies might be addressed.

Bell-Rivera said she plans to continue working with the current board while those positions remain open.

“I remain committed to working productively with the current Board of Governance and supporting a smooth transition as new members are appointed,” she said.

As she settles into the role, Bell-Rivera is framing libraries as more than just access points for books, pointing to their role as community spaces that support learning and connection.

“My goal is to ensure that our library system reflects and serves the entire community with excellence, now and into the future,” she said.