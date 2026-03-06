Debate over qualifications ends with vote on library director

The Escambia County Commission heard from more than two dozen residents Thursday evening before voting on whether to confirm Christal Bell-Rivera as the county’s permanent Library Director.

The recommendation came from County Administrator Wes Moreno, who was not present during the discussion. Assistant County Administrator Debbie Bowers explained the hiring process and answered questions from commissioners about the potential impact on library grant funding.

Before the vote, a long line of residents addressed commissioners, many urging them to reject Moreno’s recommendation and instead follow the choice made by the West Florida Public Library Board of Governance.

Several supporters of candidate Bradley Vinson wore pink buttons that read “BRADLEY” during the meeting, including retired librarian Cindy Burden.

Burden, who previously worked for the West Florida Public Libraries system, said she was surprised the board’s unanimous recommendation had been set aside.

“I was totally flabbergasted that the county commissioners would ignore the recommendation from the board and select an unqualified person for this very important decision,” Burden said.

Burden said she had worked with Vinson in the past and understood why the library board selected her for the position.

Kimberly Carroll, a former library employee, also raised concerns about the direction of the library system.

“The ongoing erosion of standards in our library system has been going on long before this,” Carroll said. “I fear it will continue if she is chosen as director.”

Several speakers warned that approving the hire of Bell-Rivera could affect eligibility for state library grants, which require certain professional qualifications for library leadership. Commissioners asked staff to clarify whether the county could lose funding.

Bowers said county staff had contacted the Florida Division of Library and Information Services and were told the grants would not be affected.

“It does not have to be the director,” Bowers said. “It has to be an individual within the library system.” She said the grants represent less than one percent of the library system’s overall budget and reassured commissioners that funding would not be lost.

Bowers also walked commissioners through the hiring process in Moreno’s absence. She explained that the Library Board of Governance conducts the search, interviews candidates, and submits its recommendation. The county administrator then makes the final appointment. Bowers confirmed that this process was followed, but noted that Moreno ultimately selected a different candidate than the board had recommended.

Under the county’s structure, the administrator oversees the hiring process and makes a choice, while commissioners vote on whether to approve that choice.

Commissioner Steve Barry said he trusted Moreno’s judgment in bringing the recommendation forward.

“I trust Wes Moreno,” Barry said. “And ultimately, he is the one who will be held responsible for this decision.”

Before the final vote, Commissioner Lumon May said he was uncomfortable moving forward without Moreno present to answer questions about the recommendation.

May asked the board to consider postponing the decision.

“I would prefer that we wait until the administrator can be here and explain the recommendation himself,” May said. The commission did not agree to delay the vote.

After public comment, commissioners voted to confirm Bell-Rivera as Library Director.

Commissioner Mike Kohler cast the only vote against the appointment. May ultimately supported the decision but reiterated concerns about the hiring process.

“This process has been flawed,” May said.

