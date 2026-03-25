At 10 years, Pensacola’s 309 Punk Project asks: Who gets remembered?

On North Sixth Avenue in Pensacola’s Old East Hill neighborhood, a crowd gathered earlier this month to sing “Happy Birthday” to a house.

It may sound unusual, but for those packed inside and spilling onto the porch, the moment carried weight. The 309 Punk Project is marking its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit — a milestone tied to a house that, for decades, served as both a home and a cornerstone of the region’s underground music scene.

The house at 309 North Sixth Avenue became known in the 1990s and 2000s as a punk house — a shared living space that doubled as an informal venue. Bands played in the living room. Touring acts stopped through. For many in the DIY music world, 309 was a Gulf Coast waypoint: a place to perform, stay, and build community.

Scott Satterwhite, one of the project’s founders, once lived there himself.

“The house itself is about 110, 112 years old … And it fell into the hands of the punks around 1995, 1996,” Satterwhite said.

For those unfamiliar with punk houses, the concept extends beyond shared rent.

“At its best, you really have to think of it as an intentional family,” Satterwhite said. “If you could make your own ideal family, who would that be? In its best sense, I think that's what it is.”

By the mid-2010s, that “family” faced an uncertain future.

The neighborhood around 309 was changing. Property values were rising. Older homes were being renovated or replaced, and million-dollar townhomes were popping up alongside long-standing residences and small businesses.

For people connected to 309, the concern was not just that the house might be sold — but that it could be transformed into something entirely different, stripped of the culture that defined it.

Valerie George, co-executive director of the 309 Punk Project, said that possibility felt personal.

“I couldn't bear to watch it, A, be torn down or B, be gutted and turned into some half a million dollar home,” George said. “Like I came of age in this house … So many of my friends lived here. The porch was my second home during a couple of seasons of my life.”

Preserving the house was far from guaranteed.

“There’s a much better chance that we would fail than we would win,” Satterwhite told the audience.

A decade later, he sees the outcome differently.

“But at that same time … we came across the bridge, and we won,” he said. “So this is a moment where the punks win.”

The anniversary event reflected that sense of continuity.

Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media

Inside the house, longtime punks who once lived there mingled with younger artists and musicians — some encountering the space for the first time. The project’s archive, built over the past decade, documents not just the house itself but a broader tradition of counterculture in Pensacola.

That includes Fish Cheer, a short-lived underground newspaper published in the early 1970s just blocks away.

Satterwhite said that history is often overlooked in how the city tells its story.

“We're part of the bigger story here in Pensacola, that if you told the story of Pensacola and you didn't include all of the different cultures that we bring here, then you're not really telling the full story,” he said. “You're telling a very narrow story.”

He argues that Pensacola’s counterculture — from the 1970s underground press to the punk scene that followed — deserves recognition alongside more familiar narratives.

“There's always been this counterculture over here in Pensacola,” he said.

Preserving punk presents a challenge, though.

It's a culture that is rooted in immediacy — shows, flyers, and zines that were never intended to last — along with an anti-Establishment streak that resists institutionalization. Turning those artifacts into an archive can feel at odds with the ethos that produced them.

George said the organization grappled with that tension early on.

“At first we were going to call ourselves 309 Punk Museum,” she said, but then added, "... Who wants to come someplace ... where this stuff that we love is going to die? Because it's not dead, it's still very much alive.”

Aaron Elliot (aka "Aaron Cometbus") — a widely known punk zine writer and musician — lived at 309 in the past and later returned as the project’s first artist in residence.

Coming back, he said, was disorienting.

“It was a little unsettling," he said. "I came back … it was eerily silent in the house."

But that sense of loss gave way to something else.

“This isn't the same house that I lived in 20 years earlier … and I'm not the same person I was,” he said. “And that's actually really cool. It's cool that we're starting something new.”

For Elliott, the most meaningful moment came from watching younger people encounter the space.

“The best part for me was when a lot of the younger people in town came … and when they walked in the door, the look on their faces when they saw their own work on the wall. It was our way of saying, look, you are part of the history, too.”

For Satterwhite, that idea — historical representation — has taken on new urgency.

“Things have started to be deleted from the websites, from the archives, physical archives too,” he said.

That, he argues, is why projects like 309 matter.

“You don't exist unless you put yourself in there," he said, "unless you force yourself into these stories.”

On this night, the ideas eventually give way to something more immediate.

People gather in close. Someone lights candles. Voices rise together as the crowd sings to the house — a space that has been, at different times, a home, a venue, and now an archive.

For those inside, it remains something else, too: a living piece of a story still being written.