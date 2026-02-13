Florida Power & Light delivers resources for seniors affected by extreme weather

Extreme weather, like the recent cold snap in Northwest Florida, affects the senior citizen community in many ways.

“Any extreme weather is going to be more of a risk for older adults who are more likely to have chronic conditions that are exacerbated by extreme hot or cold, or that take medications that affect their ability to regulate their body temperature,” explained Emily Echevarria, marketing communications director for the Council on Aging of West Florida (COA).

This week, volunteers with Florida Power & Light tagged along with Meals on Wheels deliveries to distribute warm weather kits to seniors in the community. The kits included an exterior sensor lightbulb, weather strip tape, an air filter whistle, and a door corner seal.

Approximately 10-12% of COA’s 300 case-managed clients needed some kind of heating assistance this season, Echevarria said. Anytime there is a cold snap, the agency receives hundreds of calls.

“Some people have no heating and others may have inadequate heating for extreme temperatures, like only having heat in one room, confining them during weather events,” she explained.

JOHNSTARRETT

COA provides donated space heaters to clients. There is always a need for donations of space heaters or air conditioners, or funds to support the effort.

Even with proper equipment, paying the utility bill can be a burden for senior citizens.

“With the colder temperatures we’re seeing, heating is going to be the number one driver of energy use,” said Shelley Ragsdale, FPL spokesperson. “That is because heating your home can use two times more energy for heat than cooling.”

Utility costs have been on the rise. Last year, the Florida Public Service Commission approved new rates for FPL which took effect Jan. 1. Ragsdale said the typical customer bill in Northwest Florida is expected to stay the same for the next two years with an average annual increase of less than 1% each year through 2029.

The distribution this week — which included roses for Valentine’s Day — offered the chance to answer questions and sign customers up for the Community Energy Saver Program. The program provides free energy-efficient products to income-qualified customers.

Seniors who need financial assistance can contact EHEAP (Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program) through the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging. The help line, available at (850) 494-7100, provides resources to various senior-specific needs.

“They are a great place to start for older adults and caregivers in need,” said Echevarria.

For more information and links to donate to seniors, visit www.coawfla.org.