Escambia County presses forward on Bay Center future

Escambia County commissioners are taking a closer look at a proposal that could significantly reshape the Pensacola Bay Center and the surrounding downtown area.

During a recent commission meeting, representatives from Legends Global and its consulting partner CSL International presented the findings of a market and feasibility study examining renovations to the Bay Center, along with the potential addition of a new multi-use event center and an ice facility.

Michael Capps, general manager of the Pensacola Bay Center with Legends Global, told commissioners the study was commissioned to take a broad look at how the campus could better serve the community and attract new events.

“These studies were commissioned by Legends Global for Escambia County to include a review of the previously proposed improvements to the arena and potential addition of a new event center to support conventions, indoor sports, along with an ice facility,” Capps said.

Capps said the goal was to take what he called a “holistic approach,” looking not only at the Bay Center itself but at how multiple facilities could work together to increase booking capacity and efficiency.

Consultants emphasized that the Bay Center, which opened in 1985, has what they described as “good bones,” making renovation a viable option rather than replacing the building entirely. Architectural concepts presented by Populous, a global design firm specializing in sports and entertainment venues, showed upgraded concourses, new premium seating areas and exterior improvements aimed at modernizing the building and improving the fan experience.

Aaron Bruckerhoff, a senior architect and principal with Populous, said the intent is to adapt the facility to today’s expectations.

“It’s a building worth renovating; it’s a building worth investing in,” Bruckerhoff said, noting that the arena lacks many modern amenities now standard in similar venues.

A major focus of the presentation was the potential addition of a 55,000-square-foot multi-use event center, designed to function as flexible space for conventions, trade shows, sports tournaments, and community events.

Escambia County Key takaways of the Bay Center renovations presentation from the consultants of CSL International

The feasibility study also examined demand for convention space in Pensacola. Bill Krueger, a vice president with CSL International, said surveys of meeting planners showed strong interest if the right facilities were available.

“When you compare that with other surveys we’ve done around the country, it’s significantly higher than the average,” Krueger said, pointing to what he described as long-standing unmet demand for convention space in Escambia County.

Krueger added that proximity to hotels is a key factor for convention planners. According to the study, 90 percent of respondents said they require or prefer a headquarters hotel within close walking distance of a convention facility.

In addition to event demand, the presentation highlighted the potential economic impact of an expanded Bay Center campus. Figures shared with commissioners estimate $1.4 million in annual county sales and hotel tax revenues, along with $35.1 million in annual direct spending and $24.1 million in indirect and induced spending. Combined, that represents an estimated $59.2 million in total annual economic impact.

Commissioners did not take a final vote on the proposal during the meeting. The full feasibility report is expected to be released in the coming days, with further discussion likely as county leaders weigh next steps for the Bay Center and the future of downtown Pensacola.