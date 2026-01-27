Escambia County advances plan to modernize emergency radio system

Escambia County commissioners are moving forward with an application seeking $15 million in Triumph Gulf Coast funding to modernize the county’s emergency communications system. County leaders say the upgrade is needed to improve day-to-day emergency response and ensure reliable communication during hurricanes and other large-scale emergencies.

The proposal was brought forward by Escambia County Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger, who has made public safety and preparedness a focus of her work on the commission. The project would replace the county’s aging public safety radio system and strengthen the infrastructure that connects dispatch centers, radio towers, and first responders across Escambia County.

Hofberger said the current system has limitations. In some parts of the county, first responders must manually switch radio channels to stay in contact with dispatch. Coverage gaps also exist in certain buildings and high-traffic locations, including schools and emergency shelters. As the system ages, maintenance needs continue to grow, increasing the risk of service disruptions.

“When residents reach out for help, they deserve the confidence that emergency responders can stay connected every step of the way,” Hofberger said. “This investment is about supporting our first responders and proactively addressing a known challenge before it impacts public safety.”

Support for the project extends beyond the county commission. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons also backed the proposed upgrade. In a letter submitted to commissioners, Simmons warned that the county’s current radio system is nearing the end of its lifespan and poses growing risks to public safety.

“Continued reliance on an aging infrastructure ultimately jeopardizes reliability and responder safety, and it limits our ability to communicate effectively when it matters most,” he wrote.

Simmons noted that several core components of the radio system are expected to lose manufacturer support by 2029. While replacing the system is estimated to cost about $36 million, he said the consequences of inaction could be worse, including service interruptions and delayed emergency response.

Effects throughout Northwest Florida

The communications upgrade would not only improve coverage throughout Escambia County. It would also support mutual aid responses with the City of Pensacola and Santa Rosa County, making the project a regional public safety priority.

The proposed modernization would build on other investments, including the rollout of Next Generation 9-1-1 technology. That system is designed to improve how emergency calls are routed and give dispatchers more accurate location information when someone calls for help.

Triumph Gulf Coast was created by the Florida Legislature using funds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement. The program supports long-term recovery, resilience, and infrastructure projects in affected counties, including investments tied to disaster preparedness and public safety.

County documents estimate the full cost of replacing the emergency communications system at about $36 million. The $15 million Triumph Gulf Coast request would cover part of that cost, positioning Escambia County to pursue additional federal disaster recovery grants to complete the project.