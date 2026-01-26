Here's how to stay safe and warm during this week's cold weather

A winter storm has caused power outages and canceled flights across the country, and it also brings a week of below-freezing temperatures to the Panhandle.

Low temperatures will drop into the upper teens and mid-20s in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile. During this extreme weather, emergency officials are urging people to remember the five P’s of cold weather preparedness.

Protect People

When it comes to keeping yourself protected, dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves. Check on young children, the elderly, and neighbors who may be vulnerable to the cold weather. If warmer temperatures cannot be maintained at home, make plans to stay elsewhere.

Cold weather shelters in the area include:

Waterfront Rescue Mission (348 W. Herman Ave. Pensacola):



Men and women

Open 24 hours beginning Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4:30 p.m. with expanded capacity and no charge during cold weather events.

My Father's Vineyard (7895 Pensacola Blvd. Pensacola):



Men and women (no children)

Open Monday, Jan. 26

Intake is from 6-7:30 p.m. (must leave by 6:30 a.m., with Escambia County Area Transit providing free transportation to Waterfront starting at 6:30 a.m.)

Project Ministries Worship Center (8620 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola)



Open all week

Ferris Hill Baptist Church (6848 Chaffin St., Milton)



Open to all who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home

Open Monday, Jan. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 27

Intake is 6:30-8:30 p.m. (unless brought in by law enforcement). The shelter closes by 7 a.m. each morning.

One Hopeful Place (1564 N. Beal Ext. Fort Walton Beach)



Men and women 18 or older

Open through Thursday, Jan. 29

Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless (120 Duggan Ave. Crestview)



Open through Sunday, Feb. 1

Protect Pets

Bring your pets inside during the cold front. If you feed feral cats, you can use a Styrofoam cooler filled with straw to create a makeshift shelter.

Protect Plants

If you can, move cold-sensitive outdoor plants inside to protected areas. If you leave plants outside, you can cover them with cloth sheets or quilts. The University of West Florida has more information on winter plant protection here.

Protect Pipes

When there are freezing temperatures in the forecast, make sure to protect your home plumbing by wrapping exposed pipes in unheated areas and disconnect and drain your outdoor hoses. You should also run a trickle of water from the faucet furthest from your water line to keep pipes from freezing.

Practice Fire Safety

Be safe when you’re using indoor heat sources. Don’t use fuel-burning devices such as grills. When using space heaters, make sure to follow instructions and pay attention to any open flames. If you are going to purchase a space heater, opt for one with tip-over protection — ones that automatically turn off when it falls over.

For more information on weather and emergency alerts:

