Pensacola Beach named America's No. 1 beach

WUWF | By Christina Andrews
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:28 AM CST
Pensacola Vibes

The sugar-white sand and emerald waters of Pensacola Beach have earned national recognition, with readers of Condé Nast Traveler naming it the best beach in the United States.

Pensacola Vibes

The honor comes from the magazine’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, now in its 38th year. More than 757,000 readers from around the world cast ballots, placing Pensacola Beach at the top of a list that includes destinations in California, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Pensacola Vibes

For Escambia County Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger, whose District 4 includes Pensacola Beach, the ranking reflects both the place and the people who care for it.

“Pensacola Beach is absolutely beautiful and unlike anywhere else in the U.S," she said. “I am so grateful for this recognition and excited about the exposure it will give to our hometown.”

Pensacola Vibes

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on reader responses and are widely regarded as a barometer of travel trends and destinations favored by visitors worldwide.

Pensacola Vibes
Local News
Christina Andrews
Christina’s career as a broadcaster spans over two decades and stretches across Alabama, California, Mississippi and Florida. Having earned a Master’s Degree in English while rising at 3 am to host a morning radio show, she now happily calls Pensacola and WUWF home. She’s an active member of St. Michael’s Basilica on North Palafox Street and visits the beach as often as possible. She’s also an associate producer in her husband, Jimmy’s, film production companies, Vanilla Palm Films and Fish Amen Films.
