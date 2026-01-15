Florida posts highest graduation rate in state history, as districts in Northwest region record significant increases

During his final State of the State address this week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s high school graduation rate reached a record-breaking 92.2% for the 2024-25 school year, marking the highest graduation rate in Florida’s history.

That graduation rate increased 2.5 percentage points over the prior year. Additionally, Florida Department of Education data shows sustained progress over the last four years, with an increase of nearly five percentage points (4.9%) since 2021-22 – post COVID.

“These achievements demonstrate what can be accomplished when we uphold rigorous standards, provide robust support to schools and prepare every student for success beyond graduation,” said Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.

School districts in Northwest Florida also showed substantial improvements in their graduation rates. Gains for three of the state’s western-most counties scored increases ranging from 2.2% to 5.3%, with one holding on to second-highest graduation rate in the state.

Escambia County

The Escambia County School District is celebrating a major boost in its graduation rate. The district’s graduation rate for the 2024-25 school increased to 89.5%, from 84.2%, an increase of 5.3% over 2023-24.

The graduation rate for Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS) has risen 11.1% since 2021-22, when 78.4% of students graduated. Looking back further, the district’s graduation rate has risen dramatically from 55.4% in 2009-2010, to this year’s impressive 89.5%, an increase of more than 34% over the 15-year period.

“Our hard-working students and our entire district team continue to reach new heights each and every day,” stated ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “The increases in district graduation rates over the past several years serve as an example and a reminder of their hard work and dedication. I am both thankful for and amazed at their efforts.”

Escambia County School Graduation Rates:

· Escambia High School - 94.5%

· Pensacola High School - 92.1%

· Tate High School - 97.5%

· Pine Forest High School - 88.9%

· Booker T. Washington High School - 92.8%

· Northview High School - 95.4%

· West Florida High School - 99.7%



Santa Rosa County

For 2024-25, Santa Rosa County District Schools marked a significant increase in its graduation rate, rising more than two full percentage points to 93.1% from 90.9% in the 2023-24 school year. Additionally, Santa Rosa surpassed the state average of 92.2% for ’24-25, marking at least five years in a row that the district has exceeded the state graduation rate.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for reaching this important milestone,” said Superintendent Dr. Karen Barber in a district press release this week. She credited the increase to a sustained focus on academic support, student engagement, and pathways that prepare learners for success beyond high school.

“This achievement is the result of dedicated educators, supportive families, and a community that works together to ensure every student has the opportunity to graduate prepared for their next chapter.”

Santa Rosa County School Graduation Rates:

• Central High School – 94.6%

• Gulf Breeze High School – 97.8%

• Jay High School – 97.7%

• Milton High School – 93.9%

• Pace High School – 96.1%

• Navarre 95.3%



Okaloosa County

The Okaloosa County School District maintained a strong graduation rate of 91%, a 3.3% increase in 2024-25 from 87.7% in 2023-24.

Okaloosa County School Graduation Rates:

• Baker School – 99.2%

• Choctawhatchee High School – 94.6%

• Crestview High School – 99%

• Fort Walton Beach High School – 93.5%

• Laurel Hill School – 94.4%

• Niceville High School – 98.6%

• Destin High School– 83.8%



Walton County

For the Walton County School District, the graduation rate for 2024-25 is 97.5%, the second highest in the state just behind Wakulla County’s 97.6%. It’s an increase of one-tenth of a percent over 2023-24 (97.4%) and marks consecutive increases for the fifth year in a row.

Walton County School Graduation Rates:

· Freeport Senior High School – 99.4

· Walton High School – 100%

· South Walton High School – 100%

· Paxton School – 92.5%

· Seaside Neighborhood School – 100%

Highlights from Florida’s 2024-25 high school graduation rate include:

