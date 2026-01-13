What Escambia County’s EDATE vote means for a new aerospace manufacturer

Escambia County commissioners voted unanimously last week to take the first formal step toward offering a property tax incentive to an international manufacturing company that officials say could bring higher-paying jobs and new investment to the area.

The company is Field International Group, a United Kingdom-based engineering and manufacturing firm that produces precision tooling and ground support equipment for the aerospace industry. The project had been discussed publicly under the placeholder name “Project Britain” before the company’s identity was confirmed at last week’s meeting.

Commissioners approved a resolution supporting Field International’s eligibility for an Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption, commonly known as an EDATE. The resolution does not grant a tax break but allows the company to move forward with a formal application that would return to the commission for additional votes and public hearings.

Under Florida law, an EDATE allows counties to temporarily reduce property taxes on new investments such as machinery, equipment or buildings. In return, companies must meet specific requirements for job creation and capital spending.

Chris Plate’, president and CEO of the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, introduced the company at the meeting and confirmed its identity.

“They are known as Field International Group," Plate’ said. "The company is seeking a resolution of support for an EDATE for phase one of their project, with an estimated capital investment of $8 million in machinery and equipment and 50 jobs that will be having an average pay of $80,000.”

Plate’ said the company works with major aerospace manufacturers and maintenance providers and has operations in several countries. He told commissioners Escambia County emerged as the company’s preferred location after a competitive site selection process.

Field International Group

Much of the commission’s discussion focused on whether the new jobs would go to local residents and how the county would ensure the company followed through on its commitments.

Aaron Booker, Field International’s Business Operations Director, told commissioners the company plans to hire locally rather than relocate workers from overseas.

“Throughout our businesses around the world, we do not take our UK people and put them into those businesses,” Booker said. “We do hire locally and our goal here will be exactly the same thing. It’ll be jobs for Escambia County.”

Booker said wages would range from approximately $40,000 to $150,000, depending on position, with most jobs centered on CNC machining. He said the company plans to work with local colleges and training programs to prepare workers for those roles.

Field International expects to begin operations in a leased facility before constructing a permanent 100,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Escambia County. A second phase of the project could eventually bring total employment to 100 jobs, according to Booker.

Commissioners also asked about the financial impact of tax exemptions on county revenue and how the county protects itself if a company fails to meet its obligations.

County Attorney Alison Rogers said EDATEs are performance-based and can be revoked if necessary.

“The board does have the lawful authority to repeal an EDATE ordinance within the lifespan of that ordinance, should the target industry cease to exist or not deliver on the metrics that it promised,” Rogers said.

Escambia County currently has two active EDATE agreements, including one with Navy Federal Credit Union, the county’s largest private employer. County officials said those agreements are reviewed annually and expire after a set term.

The resolution of support passed by a 5–0 vote. Any final tax exemption for Field International would require additional commission approval, review by the county property appraiser and at least one public hearing.

Officials said the vote reflects the county’s interest in attracting skilled manufacturing employers.