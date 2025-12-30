Mountainfilm on Tour brings big adventure to Pensacola

For one night this winter, the mountains, oceans, and far corners of the world will come together on a single screen in downtown Pensacola.

Mountainfilm on Tour returns to the Pensacola Little Theatre on Jan. 17 for its sixth year, bringing a handpicked lineup of short films that blend outdoor adventure and environmental storytelling.

Mountainfilm on Tour is a traveling version of the long-running Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado, where more than 100 films are shown each Memorial Day weekend. From that larger slate, about a dozen films are carefully selected to tour communities around the country.

“We choose films that we think will resonate with Gulf Coast residents,” organizer Christian Wagley said. “You’ll see stories about nature, conservation, inclusion and adventure. Some will get your heart pumping, others might make you tear up.”

Each film runs anywhere from a few minutes to about 20 minutes, creating an evening that moves quickly while offering a wide range of perspectives. One moment, audiences may find themselves racing down a mountain with extreme skiers. The next, they may be immersed in a quiet, reflective journey through remote landscapes.

Bringing the tour back to Pensacola each year is about more than entertainment. Wagley said film has a rare ability to inspire positive change.

“We hope these films encourage us to do better, both individually and as a community,” he said.

The Ocean Solution will be shown as part of the film festival.

The Pensacola Little Theatre has become the event’s home in recent years, offering an intimate setting that enhances the experience.

“The sound quality is excellent and the sightlines are great,” Wagley said. “It really brings the films to life.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser and awareness builder for local environmental organizations. Proceeds from the Jan. 17 screening will support the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program and Healthy Gulf, two nonprofits working to protect and restore Northwest Florida waterways.

“They’re on the front lines of protecting our water,” Wagley said. “That work takes staff and resources, and that costs money. Support like this is needed more than ever.”

Water is a central theme in this year’s lineup, something Wagley said feels especially relevant for a coastal community like Pensacola. One featured film, “First In, Last Out,” profiles a world-class female surf photographer who enters powerful swells to capture the perfect shot.

Outdoor adventure remains a staple of Mountainfilm on Tour, with films featuring extreme skiing, adaptive skiing and mountain biking. Youth stories also take center stage. “Dynasty and Destiny” follows a mother-daughter barrel racing duo, while “Aldo’s Bug Extravaganza” captures the simple joy of a child exploring insects on a backyard safari.

Local filmmaking will be highlighted before the main program begins with the screening of “Follow the Flower,” a short film by Pensacola filmmaker Shannon Palin. Palin will attend the event and share her journey tracing the path of the Alaskan peony.

Wagley said he hopes moments like that inspire others in the community to tell their own stories through film.

The event is presented in partnership with the Gulf Coast Film Festival and supported by local sponsors who help make the night possible.

“This event and our ability to raise funds for nonprofit groups could never happen without them,” Wagley said.

Breaking Trail is one of the films that will be shown at the Pensacola Little Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Attendance has grown steadily each year, and organizers are hoping to welcome about 200 people this time, which would be a record turnout.

Tickets and film details are available through the Mountainfilm on Tour Pensacola Facebook event page. Wagley encourages people to plan ahead.

“It’s one night, one screen and a lot of powerful stories,” he said. “You get to experience the world and hopefully leave inspired to make our own community better.”