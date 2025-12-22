Pensacola's lifeline for uninsured patients

When people talk about the failures of the American healthcare system, the stories can feel distant. Numbers. Policies. Insurance plans.

For many families in Northwest Florida, the reality is much closer to home. It is a missed doctor’s appointment. A prescription left unfilled. A growing fear that getting sick will cost more than they can afford.

Just off Olive Road in Pensacola, a small clinic is changing that. Health and Hope Clinic has only five full-time employees. Everyone else is a volunteer. It offers free medical, dental, mental health, and pharmacy services for anyone without health insurance.

Freeman Scott was nearly 60 when he lost his high-paying job. Then he was diagnosed with cancer. He was too young for Medicare.

“I had absolutely no coverage whatsoever,” Scott said. “There are many, many, many senior people who are in that very vulnerable area and don’t have coverage. Yes, you can get Cobra, but who can afford it when you’re unemployed? It’s way out of the realm.”

As symptoms worsened, Scott struggled emotionally, too.

“I was not mentally prepared for what happened,” Scott said. “Not just physically, but socially, psychologically, none of it.”

A referral led him to Health and Hope Clinic. Volunteer doctors and nurses took over his care and charged him nothing. Today, Scott is cancer-free.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here had I not been able to get that health care through this clinic,” he said. “This clinic saved my life.”

Stories like Scott’s have become more common at Health and Hope.

Christina Andrews, WUWF Public Media Health and Hope Clinic in Pensacola

When Executive Director Sally Bergosh arrived in 2019, the clinic saw about 600 patients a year. That number has since quadrupled.

“We’re now way over 2,400 patients,” Bergosh said. “So that is quite an amazing amount of growth in a very short amount of time.”

The clinic’s services have expanded with the need. Patients receive medical care, dental work, mental health counseling, and help paying for prescriptions. Last year alone, the clinic provided 4.5 million dollars worth of medications.

Most of the clinic’s medical staff are volunteers. Bergosh said they were drawn to the chance to practice on their own terms.

“That’s a big draw for some of the providers,” she said. “It’s allowing them to really get back to why they went into medicine to begin with.”

Health and Hope serves one of Florida’s poorest counties. Bergosh said financial hardship is a common thread among patients, but it has never been a reason to deny care.

“We really do have a lot of folks that fall through the cracks that are underserved,” she said. “We’ve not had to turn away patients because of finances.”

Volunteer nurse Sam Furin recalled a phone call from the clinic’s pathology company. She was told that one of her patients had cancer. She asked what to do next. The answer was simple. Bring the patient in for treatment.

Furin said the patient was frightened but full of gratitude.

“The gratefulness on her face that we caught this cancer, and that it’s not costing her a dime, changed the way that I see what I do here,” Furin said. “She told me afterward that my presence in that room changed how she feels coming into this clinic.”

Health and Hope Clinic cannot fix the healthcare system. It does not claim to. What it offers instead is something more effective. For patients who cannot afford healthcare, that may be the most meaningful medicine of all.