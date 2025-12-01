Studer Family Children’s Hospital and Nemours Children’s Health celebrate collaboration to advance pediatric care

“Kids Do Better When We Work Together” isn’t just a catchy event title; it’s the foundation of a new collaboration between Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart and Nemours Children's Health. Launched in July 2025, the joint effort is transforming pediatric care across Northwest Florida by providing families with more accessible, coordinated, and specialized care.

A celebration event took place on Nov. 18 at the Ascension Sacred Heart campus, showcasing inspiring stories from patients and families who have already benefitted from this collaboration.

Brooklyn Boykin, 8, stole the show as the event’s emcee, sharing her remarkable story of overcoming a rare immune disorder through the care of both organizations. Brooklyn, who spent the first 3.5 years of her life in isolation, continues to receive coordinated care, which is now much more efficient because of the new collaboration.

“She has about 12 specialists, so to have them all together is so much easier,” said Chelsea Jones, Brooklyn’s mom.”We are so grateful for the life-saving care both Studer and Nemours have given to her since she was born.”

Nationally recognized healthcare and leadership expert Quint Studer gave the keynote address, connecting the dots on the positive impact this collaboration will have for children and families.

Several inspiring young people, along with care team members from both organizations, were recognized during the celebration, providing uplifting stories of perseverance through medical challenges.

Studer Family Children’s Hospital is the regional leader in pediatric care, while Nemours Children’s Health is one of the nation’s largest and most respected pediatric health systems. By aligning their expertise, strengths, and resources, the two organizations are enhancing access to specialized care and improving the care journey for children and families across Northwest Florida.

Through the agreement, most pediatric subspecialists are now employed by Nemours Children’s Health and practice on the Studer Family Children’s Hospital campus — ensuring coordinated, high-quality care and opportunities for groundbreaking research and innovation.

“We've already seen the impact,” said Jason Foland, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAP, FCCM, President of Studer Family Children’s Hospital. “Faster appointments. New services like pediatric orthopedic surgery. Coordinated teams instead of families being passed around. Expert care, right here in your community. This collaboration isn't the finish line, it's the foundation. A blueprint for Mission-driven organizations putting children first.”

“Since beginning this collaboration in July, we have seen numerous examples of the benefits of our combined efforts to advance the health of children in the Pensacola area,” said Aaron Carpenter, DNP, MDiv, APRN, CPNP-PC, NEA-BC, North Florida President for Nemours Children’s Health. “Our two organizations have like-minded commitments to keeping the health and well-being of children at the forefront. Together, we are able to leverage our clinical expertise and the Nemours Children’s Health focus on Whole Child Health to create the healthiest generations of children, close to home.”