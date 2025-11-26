UWF’s Argo Pantry expands its reach with more space and access

The University of West Florida’s Argo Pantry continues to expand its reach providing grocery items to students.

In the past year, the pantry has moved into the Dean of Students Office which provides larger space. Staff is also in the process of making pantry staples more accessible with Argo Pods located across campus.

“There's going to be a three to four other pods on campus where students are able to basically come at any hour and they can grab food out of those pods,” explained Lindsey Smith, care services coordinator. “So, if the Argo Pantry is not open when the students are needing to get items, they're able to go and use the Argo Pods.”

More than 10 years since the Argo Pantry was established it’s become a popular program. Last November, the pantry had 187 visits. The pantry had 240 visits by November 18 of this year.

Any UWF student can visit the pantry once a week to grab items, no questions asked. There is no application process. The Argo Pods and a smaller pantry located at the library provide even more access.

“Students can go any time the library is open and get as many items as they need at a time, that can be food, that can be toiletries (or) laundry detergent,” Smith said.

Staff and volunteers like to keep the shelves full of non-perishable staples. Most of the requests they get are for protein as well as vegan options.

“We try to have like a good balance of protein options versus vegan options,” said Smith.

Jennie McKeon / WUWF Public Media Care Coordinator Lindsey Smith goes through Argo Pantry donations.

The goal is to help students stay focused on academics, said Smith.

“This is all about making sure that students have access to everything they need to be successful,” she said. “Just navigating the college journey, whether they're freshman, senior, a graduate, non-degree seeking, whatever their title may be, students, right now, there's a lot going on in life, and having access to food and taking one less stress or off a student's plate can definitely help them.”

Having access not just to food, but a balanced diet, is also part of the Argo Pantry’s goal. In the fall semesters, the pantry hosts a farmer’s market to give away fruits and veggies for free.

“We also want to promote healthy eating, so students not only feel good, but they can perform academically well,” Smith said.