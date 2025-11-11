© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
Pensacola to consider raising next mayor’s salary

WUWF | By T.S. Strickland
Published November 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Pensacola City Councilmember Charles Bare, pictured here, is sponsoring an ordinance that would increase the mayor's salary after the 2026 election and change the way compensation is calculated in subsequent years.
City of Pensacola
Pensacola's next mayor could earn significantly more under a compensation overhaul the City Council will consider Thursday. A first‑reading ordinance would shift the salary from a fixed amount to a state‑based formula — a change that, if applied today, would raise the pay from $134,000 to $168,185.

Pensacola’s next mayor could earn significantly more under a compensation overhaul the City Council will consider Thursday. A first‑reading ordinance would shift the salary from a fixed amount to a state‑based formula — a change that, if applied today, would raise the pay from $134,000 to $168,185.

The increase would apply only after the November 2026 election, as required by the city charter. Council Member Charles Bare is sponsoring the measure.
The mayor’s salary is set by ordinance and was last updated in 2022. The agenda memo says the proposed formula is the same method voters approved in 2022 for Council salaries.

Council did not discuss the ordinance during Monday night's agenda conference, moving past it without questions. If the measure advances Thursday, it will return for a final vote at a later meeting — and it would apply only to the next mayor sworn in after the 2026 election.
T.S. Strickland
T.S. Strickland is an award-winning journalist whose writing has appeared in the Washington Post, USA Today, Entrepreneur and many other publications. Strickland was born and raised in Pensacola's Ferry Pass neighborhood and cut his teeth working as a newspaper reporter in the Ozark Mountains before returning home to work as a government reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. While there, his reporting earned a Gold Medal for Public Service from the Florida Society of News Editors, one of the highest professional awards in the state. In his spare time, he enjoys building software products, attending Pensacola Opera performances with his effervescent partner, Brooke, and advocating for greenway development with the nonprofit he co-founded, The Bluffline.
