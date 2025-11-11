Pensacola to consider raising next mayor’s salary

Pensacola’s next mayor could earn significantly more under a compensation overhaul the City Council will consider Thursday. A first‑reading ordinance would shift the salary from a fixed amount to a state‑based formula — a change that, if applied today, would raise the pay from $134,000 to $168,185.

The increase would apply only after the November 2026 election, as required by the city charter. Council Member Charles Bare is sponsoring the measure.

The mayor’s salary is set by ordinance and was last updated in 2022. The agenda memo says the proposed formula is the same method voters approved in 2022 for Council salaries.

Council did not discuss the ordinance during Monday night's agenda conference, moving past it without questions. If the measure advances Thursday, it will return for a final vote at a later meeting — and it would apply only to the next mayor sworn in after the 2026 election.