November skies of the Gulf Coast

The waxing gibbous moon passes four degrees north of Saturn on Nov. 2. The Full Moon, the Hunter’s Moon, is a supermoon (closer to earth and brighter than normal) on Nov. 5. The waning gibbous moon passes bright Jupiter, four degrees north of it on Nov. 10. The moon is last quarter on Nov. 12. The waning crescent moon will not interfere with the peak of the Leonid meteor shower on the morning of Nov. 17. The very thin crescent passes six degrees south of brilliant Venus in the twilight just before sunrise on Nov. 19, and new moon is the next day. The first quarter moon is on Nov. 28. The waxing gibbous moon again passes Saturn on Nov. 29, a fine example of the 27.3 day sidereal period of the moon returning to the same place in the sky above us as it revolves once around the Earth.

All the terrestrial planets, Mercury Venus, and Mars, lie too close to the Sun to be easily seen this month. Jupiter is still a month from opposition, rising about 9 p.m. in the NE as November begins, and right after sunset by Thanksgiving. Saturn is the only planetary highlight in the evening now, in Aquarius in the SE evening sky. Its rings are still very thin when viewed with any telescope, and will not get fully open for another six years. Be patient!

Check out skymaps.com website and download the map for November 2025.

Setting in the southwest is the teapot shape of Sagittarius, which marks the heart of our Milky Way Galaxy, with Saturn just above the lid of its teapot. The best view of our Galaxy lies overhead now. The brightest star of the northern hemisphere, Vega dominates the sky in the northwest. To the northeast of Vega is Deneb, the brightest star of Cygnus the Swan. To the south is Altair, the brightest star of Aquila the Eagle, the third member of the three bright stars that make the Summer Triangle so obvious in the NE these clear autumn evenings. Use binocs and your sky map to spot many clusters here, using the SkyMap download to locate some of the best ones plotted and described on the back.

Overhead the square of Pegasus is a beacon of fall. South of it is the only bright star of Fall, Fomalhaut. If the southern skies of Fall look sparse, it is because we are looking away from our Galaxy into the depths of intergalactic space. The constellation Cassiopeia makes a striking W, rising in the NE as the Big Dipper sets in the NW. Polaris lies about midway between them. She contains many fine star clusters and nebulae.

Much more distant in her daughter Andromeda is the closest large spiral galaxy comparable to our own Milky Way, M-31.

To the northeast, Andromeda’s hero, Perseus, rises. Perseus contains the famed eclipsing binary star Algol, where the Arabs imagined the eye of the gorgon Medusa would lie. It fades to a third its normal brightness for six out of every 70 hours, as a larger but cooler orange giant covers about 80% of the smaller but hotter and thus brighter companion as seen from Earth. south. Look at Perseus’ feet for the famed Pleiades cluster to rise, a sure sign of bright winter stars to come. This is probably the best sight in the sky with binoculars, with hundreds of fainter stars joining the famed “Seven Sisters” with 10x50 binocs. In addition to the stars, we see this cluster passing through a nearby cloud of dust and gas and the stars having their blue light reflected by the dust particles, in the same way our sky in daytime is turned blue by tiny molecules in our atmosphere that in “Rayleigh Scattering” selectively scatter the shorter blue waves, while allowing the reds of sunset and total lunar eclipses to pass through our atmosphere. This fine shot was taken by EAAA President Ed Magowan with a telephoto lens and time exposure of several minutes, while tracking the earth’s rotation.

To the NE, yellow Capella, a giant star the same temperature and color as our much smaller Sun, rises at 7 p.m. as November begins along the northeastern horizon. It is the fifth brightest star in the sky, and a beacon of the colorful and bright winter stars to come in December. South of the pentagon of Auriga, we find bright Jupiter, near orange Aldeberan, the eye of Taurus the Bull, rising in the NE about 7 p.m. by mid November.

On the Saturdays of the first and third quarter moon we continue our cooperation with the Florida State Parks at Big Lagoon State Park. Here the emphasis is on learning to observe and photograph the night sky with binoculars or your own telescopes and smartphones or other cameras. Normal entry fees ($6 per car) to Big Lagoon still apply, and remember to check in the front gate before it closes at sunset! Clear skies permitting, weset up on Saturdays when finalized with the rangers at Big Lagoon. Check out google site (QR code below) and Facebook page for the updated schedule.