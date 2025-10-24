Free microchips added to Escambia County’s drive-through rabies vaccine clinic

Pet owners in Escambia County have a new reason to roll through this year’s free drive-through rabies vaccine clinic. Their cats and dogs can now receive free microchips during the event.

This year’s clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex. It’s open to all county residents, and a photo ID is needed to confirm residency.

John Robinson, director of the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare, said the new microchip service was made possible through a partnership with the Pensacola Humane Society, which is providing both staff and supplies.

“We’re especially thankful to Pensacola Humane Society for offering free microchips for pets,” Robinson told WUWF. “This is the first year we’ve offered microchips at our vaccine clinic, and we’re thankful for their help finding additional ways to keep pets with their families.”

The Humane Society will also join the veterinary team from Davis Animal Hospital to administer rabies vaccinations throughout the day. Robinson said microchipping adds a lasting benefit for pet owners.

“Microchipping makes it easier to reunite lost pets with their families,” he said. “We encourage everybody to come out and take advantage of this great service.”

Instead of waiting in a crowded line or clinic lobby, pet owners can simply pull up, roll down the window, and let the veterinary team handle the vaccines and microchips right from the car.

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

“Offering the vaccine clinic in a drive-through format allows us to help as many animals as possible in an efficient manner,” Robinson said. “We hope to vaccinate as many as 300 animals at this year’s clinic, so keeping the animals in the car helps expedite that process.”

When residents arrive, volunteers will greet them at the entrance, verify Escambia County residency, and help with paperwork before guiding vehicles through the line. Robinson said the setup keeps things calm and safe.

“We know some pets may be excited or anxious to be there, and our incredible veterinary team is here to offer individualized care specific to that animal and family’s needs,” he said.

The clinic is co-hosted by the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, which helped start the drive-through model a few years back. Robinson said that partnership reflects the kind of year-round work Animal Welfare does to support local families and their pets.

“We participate in numerous humane education projects throughout the year and partner with local organizations to provide outreach and education in the community,” he said. “We’ve partnered with Jo Jo’s Paws, a local pet pantry program located at our Animal Welfare and Adoption Center providing free cat and dog food, pet items, and resources to residents in need.”

Robinson said every pet adopted from the county shelter has already been vaccinated, so new owners can take them home the same day.

The free clinic will continue while supplies last. All pets must remain secured in vehicles to receive services.

For more information, visit myescambia.com/animalwelfare or call 850-595-3075.

What to Know Before You Go

What: Free Drive-Through Rabies Vaccine and Microchip Clinic

When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola

Who: Open to Escambia County residents (photo ID required)

Details: Vaccines and microchips are free while supplies last. Pets must remain secured in vehicles throughout the process.

