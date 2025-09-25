Santa Rosa County moves forward with feasibility study for two new aquatic facilities in the county

The results of a recent survey, presented as part of a feasibility study, show that more than 90% of participating residents believe Santa Rosa County is in need of a community swimming facility and would use it if built.

Support Local Stories. Support Public Media.

Now, commissioners are considering the idea of building two new aquatic centers in the county. But opponents say all available money should be spent on transportation and infrastructure improvement projects.

In a presentation to commissioners during Monday's committee meeting, George Deines from Counsilman-Hunsaker and Associates laid out the results of their needs analysis and survey of nearly 5,000 residents.

“Really, what we found through the survey results, through the population demographics, that there is support for a facility that different types of aquatic functions and user groups would give us a facility that had not only lap lanes, but had recreational amenities, as well as programmable space for swimming lessons and water fitness,” said Deines.

He said there was also support for an aquatic center more focused on competitive swimming. Proposed for consideration is a 50-meter Olympic-sized competition pool, along with a 4,000-square-foot recreation pool, that would be built on the south end.

Recommended for a centralized location in the northern portion of the county is a 7,000-square-foot multipurpose pool, with zero-depth entry and a children’s play feature.

Combined, the estimated cost for the two aquatic facilities would be over $42 million.

“I’m obviously very supportive of the opportunity to do this,” declared Commissioner Colten Wright, who pointed to the overwhelming demand, based on the nearly 5,000 responses, the highest ever for a county survey. “I think that tells us we’re heading in the right direction.”

In particular, Wright really likes the idea of having a competitive swimming facility. He says he’s constantly asked about it. And he believes it would fill a current void in sports tourism in the region and also provide a good return on investment.

“Yes, it’s a heavy lift from a cost standpoint, but when you look at, and I know you’ve been really conservative with your estimates, but you’re looking at over $4 million in daily spends,” Wright said. “So, that’s money churned, whether that be the gas station, the restaurants, local vendors; that’s a significant amount of money churning into the economy.”

Counsilman-Hunsaker projects the county could host nine events, just in the first year of operation, with over 27,000 visitors and a total room night projection of over 5,300.

“We think that if you would start out at one a month and have staff that is proficient in hosting meets, they’re only going to get better,” stated Deines. “And one thing that we find is that if you host a good, well-run, efficient meet, that then the swim community will see you as an attractive facility and they will want to bring more meets to you.”

While there’s been no official vote for additional monies to be spent on the aquatic facilities beyond the study, board members included $2.5 million for the design phase on their priority list for capital improvement funding in fiscal 2026.

“I can tell you I’m for moving forward with the Aquatic Center,” said Commission Chairman Kerry Smith. “The transportation issues that we have before us, some of them I still have questions on. But, the two major ones that I’m for moving forward are the Woodbine North and the Five Points intersection, and the Berryhill widening phase one.”

During Thursday’s regular meeting, Pea Ridge resident Sherry Chapman suggested the county could cut costs on the aquatic center project by partnering with the City of Milton and Pensacola State College to work on adding a pool to their Milton campus.

But she objected to any significant appropriations for a pool before major road improvement projects are finished.

“We need to get smarter with how we spend our money," said Chapman. "We need to get more focused on how we spend our money, and I’m asking that everything be put aside until Woodbine Road is safe for the people that live on Woodbine Road and to the north.”

Milton resident Jerry Couey agreed that infrastructure should be the county’s priority, adding that it “wasn’t a good look” for commissioners to now be talking about the potential of spending over $40 million to build two aquatic centers.

“I’m here to tell you that the folks made it very clear,” Couey began. “There’s been hundreds of people that stood right here to tell this board of county commissioners that we have to have capacity improvements and safety improvements and to stop flooding in Santa Rosa County.”

For his part, Commissioner Rhett Rowell expressed concern about prioritizing $2.5 million for design, in addition to the overall cost versus projected revenue.

“Again, $40 million, $600,000, that’s going to take a while to see a huge impact,” said Rowell. “So, I’m not saying I’m fully against it. I would just like a little bit more research done before we allocate that money.”

County staff will reach out to the study firm, Counsilman-Hunsaker, to get the additional information requested. In the meantime, Chairman Smith said the county could keep moving forward with its study and consideration of the aquatic facility project.

“There’s no saying we’re building a pool,” he emphasized. “There’s no appetite for us to actually throw money away, and I don’t think that’s the goal here. We’re just getting to the point where we will see if it is a feasible project.”