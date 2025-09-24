State considers $84.5M Destin land buy

After lawmakers included the project in this year’s budget, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet next week will consider spending $84.5 million to buy four acres of land along the south side of Destin Harbor in Okaloosa County.

The land, owned by Pointe Mezzanine LLC and Point Resort LLC, abuts Destin’s Norriego Point Beach Access and Park. A Cabinet staff report said buying the land would improve access to the park.

“Once acquired, the park area will expand to nearly 16 acres, offering an expansive beachfront, over 100 parking spaces, and excellent outdoor recreational opportunities for boating, fishing, and swimming,” the staff report said.

The property is zoned for high-density residential use.

“Conservation of this property would prevent this type of development and create additional recreational opportunities for the public,” the staff report said.

If acquired, the land would be managed by Okaloosa County. Fine print in the state budget that took effect July 1 directed purchasing the land, though it did not include a dollar amount. DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet Sept. 30.